Clardy

 Photo provided

MURRAY -  Dr. Brian Clardy, associate professor of history at Murray State University, has been unanimously elected the next chair of the Kentucky Humanities Council (KHC) Board of Directors. Clardy was first appointed to the KHC and the Kentucky Oral History Commission by Governor Andy Beshear in 2020. He currently serves as the Vice Chair of the KHC Board to Judge Charles W. Boteler of Louisville, and chair of the Kentucky Oral History Commission.

Kentucky Humanities is an independent, nonprofit affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities in Washington, D.C. Kentucky Humanities is dedicated to telling Kentucky’s story through programs and services that create a legacy of pride in the wealth of Kentucky culture, building civic engagement and supporting local humanities programs and events. The organization strives to enable all Kentuckians to take part in learning, sharing and teaching each other about Kentucky’s rich heritage. Along with being committed to providing leadership and developing resources that support the needs of Kentuckians to examine their values, understand their common heritage and build stronger Kentucky communities based on the knowledge, insight and respect inherent in the humanities.