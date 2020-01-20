MURRAY— A scholarship in honor of one of two students who died in a January 2018 shooting at Marshall County High School in Draffenville has received a major injection of funds, thanks to the sport of archery.
A tournament that Marshall County hosted in December generated $8.817.77 for the Bailey Holt Memorial Nursing Scholarship that is designed to go to a Marshall student planning to study that subject at Murray State University. Saturday, during a tournament at Murray High School, members of Holt’s family were part of a check presentation made possible by an activity in which Holt did not participate.
“She was more artsy and into music,” said her mother, Secret, who said she was overwhelmed to learn that the scholarship fund now holds more than $28,000 in endowments. “This scholarship means the world to our family and just to have the chance to help kids accomplish their goals and their dreams means a lot to us. That’s what Bailey would want.”
The archery connection can be found in the fact that the husband of Murray State Interim Dean of Nursing and Health Professions Dina Byers is the head coach of the Murray High program. Chuck Byers was also in attendance for the check presentation.
“I think it is amazing to take something and just work together collaboratively with coaches and parents and students to bring this together to benefit the Marshall County community, and the Holt family,” Dina said.
Marshall Head Archery Coach Allan Smith said the event came together quickly and was hosted the Saturday after the Christmas/New Year’s break began for Marshall schools. The tournament attracted a whopping 300 shooters from throughout the region for the regular tournament, and another 100 for a 3D tournament that was included.
“We’re just happy that we were able to make this work. It’s something that will be good for students in the future at Marshall County High School in Bailey’s name,” Smith said, explaining how the tournament was formed. “(Dina’s) husband is the coach here at Murray and they were thinking something could be done for the scholarship, and obviously they wanted this to have some involvement with Marshall County. So she asked if I could help, and obviously, I wasn’t going to turn her down.
“It worked out and I think it’s because everyone knew we were doing something good, and the kids, especially the ones who participated from Marshall County, knew what this was all about and that it was meaningful.”
The Holt scholarship was established a few months after the shooting, when Murray State faculty member Nancy Armstrong felt so moved by Bailey’s story of wanting to be a labor and delivery nurse that Armstrong felt compelled to act. She then approached the Holt family about the idea of establishing the scholarship, and things have moved quickly since then.
Anyone interested in making a financial gift to the Bailey Holt Memorial Nursing Scholarship can visit murraystate.edu/giving to make a secure gift online. Checks, made payable to the Murray State University Foundation, should include “Bailey Holt Scholarship” in the subject/memo line, and can be mailed to Murray State’s Office of Development at 200 Heritage Hall, Murray, KY 42071. Individuals can also call toll-free at 1-877-282-0033 to give.
