MURRAY — With another Community Recycling Day set for Saturday at the Murray State University North Farm complex, officials are hoping to make the process a bit safer for travelers, as well as more efficient.
Murray State Facilities Management Director Jason Youngblood said Tuesday that, while the university is happy to host the monthly event one Saturday a month, it wants to ensure safety along North 16th Street. This is where very long lines have formed on both sides of the street, creating a hazard.
“The last few times we’ve had this, traffic has backed up pretty far on 16th. You’ve hills on both sides where cars enter the facility and that’s just not very safe,” said Youngblood. “So we need to get it better organized and if the people bringing their materials can help us, we should be able to not only be safer, but maybe make it where the lines are not nearly as long.”
Youngblood said volunteers from the university’s maintenance contractor — SCC — have reported receiving some deliveries that were difficult to retrieve from vehicles, as in the way they were prepared. He said a main example was several donations of cardboard having been brought to the facility not flattened and still in box form.
“And usually they have been crammed in with other stuff, so the guys are having trouble removing it without a lot of effort,” he said. “So what we’re needing is the people who come to have these things easily ready for our guys to just grab and go. That way, things will run faster.”
Youngblood said separating materials into individual groups is probably the easiest way to accomplish this. He also said another helpful step would be for items not on the list of accepted materials to be left at home.
Accepted items at the North Farm include books, cardboard, paper, plastics 1-7 and aluminum and metal cans. Youngblood said, starting Saturday, glass will no longer be accepted. Also not accepted are plastic bags (except when they are used to carry other accepted items, like cans), sheet plastic (such as plastic wrap) and styrofoam.
Another cause of traffic backups, Youngblood said, are particularly large loads, usually brought to the North Farm on trailers pulled by trucks. He said Murray State has tried to cater to this specific group too.
“If you have a really large load like that, what we want to try is having you bring those in on another day, where you can arrange that through a phone call,” he said. “The number you can call is 270-540-1241 and you need to do that prior to the day of the scheduled event so we can get you set up for another specific time.”
Youngblood also stressed that Murray State is not in competition with the City of Murray now that the city is going to shortly begin a curbside residential recycling program. That is expected to launch later this month.
“We know that a lot of our people who use this are not from the city. You see people come in from Marshall and Graves counties, as well as from Calloway County and others,” he said.
