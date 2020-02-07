MURRAY — Murray State University will host Admitted Student Weekend today through Sunday, welcoming 940 admitted students from 15 states and their families to catch a glimpse of life at Murray State and take part in a variety of special programs and events.
Weekend activities include a “Go Racers” athletics facilities tour from 1-2 p.m. Saturday, a performance from hypnotist Tom DeLuca later that evening at 7:30 at Lovett Auditorium and special class presentations and lectures throughout the weekend, including “Experience Virtual Reality: The Eyes of an Occupational Safety Professional” at 2 p.m. today and at 1 p.m. Saturday in the Collins IT Center (Room 146).
Admitted Student Weekend represents a chance to connect with new college students and will feature numerous photo opportunities. Most events will take place at the Curris Center unless otherwise noted. Please visit murraystate.edu/admitted for more information.
