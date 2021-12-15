MURRAY – With hundreds of Kentucky National Guard members assisting with the state’s tornado response in Mayfield, Murray State University is hosting them and other agencies on campus as the long cleanup process continues.
Murray State University Police Chief Jeff Gentry said the MSU Public Safety Building at Five Points opened in 2009 shortly before the ice storm hit the area in late January. Ever since, it has acted as an Emergency Operations Center when needed, and it is currently being used for that purpose again as agencies from all over the state assist in Mayfield with emergency response and cleanup. In addition to National Guard troops, Gentry said some Federal Emergency Management Agency personnel have been staying on campus, as well as law enforcement and medics from eastern Kentucky and other parts of the state.
“Since Dec. 11, we activated the EOC for Murray State operations because the county didn’t have any (emergency) other than the power outages,” said Gentry, who is acting as the incident commander for the EOC. “Requests started coming in from our federal, state and local partners for housing and meals. So we knew we had to have something in place to make sure logistically we were keeping our National Guard, our FEMA representatives and our local first responders housed during this tragic event. It’s been a tremendous undertaking to accommodate those folks, and we are probably housing around 700 people right now.”
Gentry said that number does not count Murray State students who have lost their homes and are currently staying on campus during the winter break because they have no place to go. Shawn Touney, Murray State’s executive director of marketing and communication branding, said outreach to the campus community, including students who live in some of the hardest-hit areas, is ongoing. He said Murray State personnel have been checking in with them, offering support and letting them know they are thinking of them.
Gentry said hosting so many on campus has been a team effort between multiple departments, and the university administration has provided “unsurpassed” support for anything the EOC has needed. Sodexo, which contracts with the university for dining services has been providing meals for everyone staying on campus, and Gentry said he is getting new housing requests from the Kentucky National Guard every day.
“The numbers change daily, and sometimes they change within the hour,” Gentry said.
Gentry said he has been in constant communication with Calloway County Emergency Management, and he had also been in touch with the Murray Police Department and Calloway County Sheriff’s Office about the ongoing response in Mayfield.
“President (Bob) Jackson and I went to Mayfield Monday to meet with local leaders over there,” Gentry said. “Mayfield Police Chief Nathan Kent told me, ‘Today is OK. We’ve got plenty of help.’ It’s the weeks to come that he’s going to need a lot of help because when (the initial recovery effort) is over, the state and federal folks will start leaving and going to other places. The weeks and months ahead will be hard on those communities, so we want to make sure we’re supporting them. … Hopefully, the plan moving forward would be to get a combined effort when Mayfield and Graves County need some assistance. That would be the plan, to communicate and have a meeting with the Calloway sheriff and Murray chief of police and get our heads together and come up with a (longterm strategy).”
It’s been emotional for every first responder to see the devastation in Mayfield up close, but Gentry happens to be from Dawson Springs, which also suffered massive amounts of damage. As of Tuesday, Hopkins County had 17 confirmed deaths as a result of the tornado, and Gentry said he has friends who died and family members who have lost their homes. He said the same is true for another Dawson Springs native at the university, Murray State Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs Tim Todd.
“Most of my family currently live in Dawson Springs, and I’ve had several family members that have completely lost their homes and their vehicles,” Gentry said. “I graduated high school at Dawson Springs, so a lot of my friends that I grew up with and have known very well have lost their lives. Dr. Todd and I went to school and graduated together. We talked on Monday, and both of us have had multiple friends that have lost everything.
“I’ve been in communication with Dawson Springs and the mayor to reach out to offer any kind of support I can. I know a lot of folks from Murray have taken items to Dawson, like baby items, water and things of that nature. A lot of local churches are also helping with those efforts.”
In addition to CCSO and MPD, other local agencies assisting on the ground in Mayfield have included Calloway County Fire-Rescue, Murray-Calloway County Ambulance Service, the Murray Fire Department, Murray Electric System.
