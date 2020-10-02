MURRAY — Murray and Calloway County residents wishing to have materials recycled will have that chance this weekend.
The Murray State University North Farm will offer a community recycling session from 8 a.m. to noon at its facility off North 16th Street, just north of the Diuguid Drive intersection.
The event is similar to the Bill Wells Make a Difference Day activity that is on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Participants can bring their items to a large building at the farm that is located a few hundred yards uphill from the Murray Electric System Racer Substation on North 16th.
In early September, the North Farm hosted what was billed as a trial run for this week’s event. Items accepted on that occasion included books, glass, paper, cardboard and plastics 1-7.
More than likely, there will be a waiting period for participants. During the September event, there was a large line of vehicles that extended onto 16th from the recycling facility. This also could have been from people having large stashes of materials they had saved since the last Make a Difference Day in the winter.
This activity has been discussed quite often during meetings of the City of Murray Recycling Workgroup, which has been seeking an alternative for the Andrus Drive recycling facility that was closed in late March, also because of the pandemic. That facility also has been seen as a financial drain on the city.
Murray State has said that use of face masks at the North Farm will be enforced in coordinance with university guidelines. Visitors are asked to pull their vehicles into the drive-thru recycling area where university staff will unload their items.
