MURRAY – Although Murray State University’s annual celebration of Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday will be held virtually Monday for the second year in a row, there will still be a program and multiple opportunities for students to contribute to local nonprofit organizations and victims of the Dec. 10 tornado.
S.G. Carthell, executive director of multicultural initiatives and the Dr. Marvin D. Mills Sr. Multicultural Center, said he hoped to be able to reinstate the annual King birthday celebration breakfast next year, but with the number of local COVID-19 cases setting new records and the Omicron variant surging, it was canceled again this year. The virtual celebration is set for 9 a.m. Monday, and the community is encouraged to tune in to the MSU Multicultural Initiatives YouTube page at that time to watch.
For several years now, Murray State’s Office of Multicultural Initiatives has hosted a Day of Service right after the breakfast, setting students up with opportunities to volunteer with various nonprofit organizations for the day. Carthell said this year’s Day of Service will take the form of a donation drop-off.
“To keep everyone safe, what we’re doing is collecting items for our local agencies like we always have, but we’re going to be collecting those items right outside the Curris Center,” Carthell said. “So right when you come up to the overhang (outside the entrance), we’ll be there set up for folks to come and do that. We’ll also have some hot chocolate and stuff like that for folks. People can bring items that our local agencies need since they provide support for folks on an ongoing basis and (their supplies) kind of get depleted over the holidays.”
Carthell said the Office of Multicultural Initiatives would also be encouraging people to donate to victims of the recent western Kentucky tornadoes through the Team Kentucky fund. They can also give to the Murray-Calloway County United Way’s community fund.
“There are a lot of other agencies people can give to and we’ll have a list available at our table, but those are the two primary ones we’re looking at right now,” Carthell said. “We’ve created a Racers Challenge, which is a way to engage some of our students as they’re coming back (from winter break) and keeping them aware of what’s going on and their ability to still be engaged and give back. So we’re challenging our athletics, our Greeks, our student organizations and our residential colleges. This will be an annual thing now, so they’ll all be competing, and the groups that give the most in each category will receive a trophy and there will be an MLK Day of Service traveling trophy that groups will get each year to show their dedication to giving back to the community.”
The full list of charities may be viewed at murraystate.edu/omi, and students will be encouraged to give throughout the whole week, Carthell said. Murray State’s spring semester begins on Tuesday, and at the Office of Multicultural Initiatives will announce the winners of the challenge at the end of the week, he said.
Carthell said the celebration will also not include the MLK march across campus this year because of the winter weather expected this weekend. The march usually takes place the Sunday evening before the holiday.
