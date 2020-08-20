MURRAY — Murray State University’s division of University Advancement will offer three unique virtual speaker series with the purpose of engaging, educating and impacting the lives of the Murray State University community. Each series will center on topics ranging from alumni spotlights, diversity and equity at Murray State and more.
To kick off the year, University President Dr. Bob Jackson will host a virtual leadership briefing this week on Thursday, Aug. 20 from noon to 1 p.m. CST. The virtual update will be available exclusively for Murray State University Town & Gown (T&G) partners and Murray State University Alumni Association (MSUAA) members.
Jackson will provide an update on fall enrollment and discuss Racer Restart initiatives in place to keep students, faculty and staff safe and healthy. Other topics include ongoing efforts to create a diverse, inclusive and equitable environment for all Racers and the latest news from state and federal government impacting higher education.
Jackson’s scheduled leadership briefing is the first in a series of virtual events planned this fall exclusively for MSUAA members and T&G partners. The next featured speaker is 2010 Murray State alumna, Kentucky-based author, keynote speaker and leadership trainer Alyson Van Hooser with Van Hooser Associates, Inc. Van Hooser will discuss her book, “Level Up: Elevate Your Game & Crush Your Goals,” and other topics as part of the discussion set for Sept. 15 at noon CST.
“In addition to financial contributions, our donors and alumni in leadership roles have much to offer our Racer community,” said Tina Bernot, executive director of development. “We are thrilled that they are willing to give their time and expertise by providing relevant and inspiring messages through our new virtual event series to benefit our students, alumni and friends.”
