MURRAY – The 2022 Kentucky General Assembly begins tomorrow, and Murray State University has several major funding priorities on its wish list.
During the Legislative and Economic Development Committee portion of last month’s quarterly meeting of the Murray State Board of Regents, Jordan Smith, MSU’s executive director of government and institutional relations, laid out the university’s priorities ahead of the legislative session. Smith said he and Murray State President Bob Jackson had been meeting with elected state officials from the region and House and Senate leadership during the interim legislative session in the months leading up to the General Assembly, both in Zoom and in person in Frankfort. He said the university had also retained the services of Capitol Solutions LLC President Ronald Pryor, a Murray State alum, to lobby on the institution’s behalf. Tuesday, Jan. 4, is the first day, and the 60-day budget session ends April 14.
“These interim sessions are very busy,” Smith said. “I know this board understands that, but I think most Kentuckians don’t understand that even though it’s a part-time legislature, it’s a full-time job for everyone involved, and there are constant interim committee meetings and interim activities that the president and I and others engage in.”
As he advocates for bills the university wants to pass and discourages those it doesn’t, Smith said all bills impacting higher education will be monitored and tracked rigorously throughout the session, and a “bill watch” will be shared with the board and other campus constituencies. As always, Murray State will be trying to ensure that the university’s state appropriation does not change, but beyond that, Smith laid out other issues on which he is focusing, in particular capital project requests the university hopes will be included in the 2022-24 biennial budget.
Under the category of deferred maintenance and asset preservation, the university’s first priority is supporting the Council on Postsecondary Education’s Asset Preservation Request of $350 in the annual state bond funds to address an estimated $7.3 billion needed for facilities renovation and renewal at Kentucky’s public colleges and universities. Smith said the CPE is recommending an appropriation of $25.2 million in 2022-23 and $50.4 million in 2023-24.
CPE’s recommendation is for the latter amount to recur in subsequent years to finance asset preservation and renovation projects at public postsecondary institutions, Smith said. Under the proposal, $350 million would be paid each year in debt each year, or $700 million in state bonds for the biennium. Institutions would provide a match of 50 cents on the dollar.
Smith said Murray State’s allocation of the $700 million in the state bond request would be $42,974,500 for the two-year period. He said the administration is working with the CPE and legislature in order to count already expended funds as Murray State’s match which would include the current bond issue of approximately $12 million, as well as any other expended asset preservation funds.
“We’re spending each year seven figures, as you’ve seen, on other projects,” Jackson said. “We’re negotiating and the CPE’s been extremely supportive. We had a meeting (recently that indicated) all that would be accumulated together, so we may have easily $15-16 million to match.”
“So we would just have to earmark projects and we wouldn’t have to have those projects done in that two-year period?” Board Chair Eric Crigler asked. “We would just have to have those approved and they would be funded and we would have some time period to complete those?”
Smith affirmed that was the case if the General Assembly includes the CPE’s request in the final budget, with Jackson adding, “We all agreed as public institutions, and Jordan has been intimately involved in this process. Everyone has agreed to make this their top priority; every university in Kentucky needs this type of assistance.”
The second priority, Smith said, is for the university to receive a bond request of $25.7 million for capital renewal and building modernization. Referring to the project as “pooled deferred maintenance,” he said it includes asset preservation, maintenance, renovations, Americans with Disabilities Act compliance, life safety and building modernization upgrades to many historic buildings. Smith said some of those buildings are approaching 80 to 100 years of age, and the bond request would also go toward the Curris Center, electrical grid upgrades, the campus steam distribution system, building systems and energy efficiency projects.
Murray State’s third priority is a $16.8 million project to renovate and modernize the 80,138 square-foot Applied Science academic building, which was built in 1965. The building houses classrooms and offices for the Hutson School of Agriculture and additional space for the School of Nursing & Health Professions.
Smith said the fourth priority is a $8.3 million project to renovate and modernize the Mason Hall laboratories, classrooms and systems for the School of Nursing & Health Professions. Mason Hall is a 31,037 square-foot academic building constructed in 1967 and is the primary location for the School of Nursing. It includes an auditorium, skills lab, nursing faculty office, administrative offices and several classrooms.
“Mason Hall is important to us for several reasons, and obviously with all the health issues we’ve been dealing with (due to) COVID-19, we want to give some extra attention to Mason Hall and the School of Nursing, so that’s been bumped up to Priority 4.”
Murray State’s other legislative priorities have to do with routine reauthorizations for agency bonding and public private partnerships, often referred to as P3. Priority No. 5 is reauthorization for residential housing facilities P3 financing up to $69 million; Priority No. 6 is reauthorization for P3 financing projects for alternate dining facilities up to $12.5 million.
“Simply doing a P3 project, we have to have state authorization,” Smith said. “These items have to be placed in the budget and have to be listed correctly, and our legislators have to be able to explain the projects and understand and advocate for them on our behalf as well.”
On the topic of performance funding, Smith said Murray State supports CPE’s request for appropriations of $67.5 million in 2022-23 and $90 million in 2023-24 to provide incentives for institutions to pursue state goals for higher education.
Finally, Smith discussed House Bill 8’s effect on subsidy reductions. HB was signed into law last April and changed the method for calculating the actuarially accrued contribution required from nonhazardous employers in the Kentucky Employees Retirement System (KERS). Smith said that in Fiscal Year 2021-22, Murray State, along with the other Kentucky comprehensive universities – except for Northern Kentucky University – and Kentucky Community and Technical College System (KCTCS) transitioned to a fixed-dollar allocation method of determining employer pension contributions. Based on actuarial calculations, the General Assembly appropriated $22,099,200 in total to participating institutions in the 2021-22 budget bill (HB 192), which was intended to cover 100% of the costs associated with that transition at each institution.
After the estimated Murray State contribution, state contribution and planned shortfall are taken into account, Murray State’s budget shortfall (based on HB 8, less the state contribution), amounts to $981,364, Smith said. He said Murray State is requesting that the General Assembly cover that shortfall, and the university also supports the CPE’s appropriation request of $2.2 million in 2022-23 and $4.4 million in 2023-24 to maintain KERS pension subsidies at 2021-22 levels for participating institutions.
