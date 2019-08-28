MURRAY — It appears that all of the travels to schools, communities and events paid dividends in Murray State University’s effort to turn around a recent trend of loss in enrollment.
Numbers released Tuesday show that the 2019-20 academic year on the campus is starting with something that has not been seen in five years – increased numbers of incoming students. Those numbers show strong increases in the number of first-year freshmen, first-year graduate students and first-year transfer students.
“We’re very proud and extremely pleased,” said Murray State President Dr. Bob Jackson. “A number of people at Murray State University worked very hard to move those numbers up, and the big thing is those are all new students, and new students are what really keep moving the needle. Retention is what keeps sophomores, juniors and seniors on campus, but you can’t really move those numbers much, so it is new students that are so important.
“That’s how we move the (overall) numbers.”
Numbers released by the university show that 1,420 of the students are incoming freshmen, an increase of 7.7 percent from this time last year. By comparison, the fall 2018 class was down nearly 9 percent.
Graduate students increased by 11.2 percent, while incoming transfers were up 10.2 percent. Jackson emphasized that these numbers are about as current as possible.
“They’re actually as of yesterday, and we still were enrolling students that day,” he said Tuesday afternoon, several hours after he had served as the keynote speaker of that morning’s Murray-Calloway County Chamber of Commerce Business@Breakfast event. “I tried to thank everyone I could there, but I’m sure I left out quite a few people because there were so many. We had a good team effort on this and a good team that worked hard and it was literally everybody, the faculty, students, deans and chairs.
“You see, enrollment is key in today’s higher education; 70 percent of our budget is enrollment and that is the reverse from several years ago, when state funding was 70 percent and enrollment was 30.”
Now, Jackson said the challenge is to keep this trend going, and that means another major effort is needed during this academic year.
“That’s the whole key to growing this institution and we’re very thoughtfully adding academic programs. We’re going to be doing several new things and there will be several things to do for everyone – yes, everyone,” he said.
Murray State said the final enrollment report will not be complete until October.
Bolstering Tuesday’s report is the recent news that internationally-recognized Forbes magazine recognized Murray State as the top public institution in Kentucky for the 12th straight year.
“That Forbes thing is a big deal, let me tell you,”Jackson said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.