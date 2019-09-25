MURRAY — In nearly every speech he has made the past several months, Murray State University President Dr. Bob Jackson invariably has managed to include one particular subject.
Whether the speech was in front of the Henderson Rotary Club, in front of hundreds of alumni on various stops of this summer’s Racer Roadshow or at various activities around Murray, it found its way usually into the opening few remarks. “People ask me when is Chick-fil-A opening?” he would say, or something to that extent. “And I tell them the same thing … soon.”
Soon arrives today with the official first day of the restaurant inside the campus’s Curris Center.
“This is just a great event for Murray State University and Murray, Kentucky and the region, but, most importantly, it’s a great thing for our students, faculty and staff, as well as alumni and the list goes on and on,” Jackson said Tuesday afternoon during a ribbon cutting for the long-awaited Chick-fil-A establishment inside The Stables area on the first floor of the Curris Center.
“The biggest thing, though, is this is going to help student recruiting and student retention, plus it adds to campus life here. I’m also grateful for the number of people who have worked very hard the last 11 months (since the university signed over its dining services to the Maryland-baed Sodexo firm). These include David Looney (executive director for auxiliary services), Jason Youngblood (director of facilities management) and his staff, Jackie Dudley, vice president of finance. This has been a lot of hard work and I’m very proud of them and everyone else who has been part of this.”
From the student perspective, Trey Book, who just began his term as student regent on the university Board of Regents, said that like Jackson, he has receiving numerous questions about the eatery that specializes in chicken sandwiches, among other items.
“Yeah, I’ve gotten a lot of, ‘When is Chick-fil-A going to open?’ everywhere I go,” Book said. “I’m just so excited it’s here, not only for myself, but for the entire student body. I know that this restaurant is going to add so much to the Curris Center, so much life and activity.”
Looney said he has been truthful the past few weeks when he has told people wanting to know the opening date that he was unsure.
“Honestly, we really didn’t know until the last week or so. We had some things still left to do and I’m thankful we got our inspections passed and everything else along those lines. We’re ready for (today),” he said .
