MURRAY — With Murray State University celebrating its 2019 homecoming this weekend, traffic can be expected to be a little more difficult than usual for motorists within the Murray city limits.
However, this will become especially true this morning when the annual homecoming parade moves along Main Street. The parade is scheduled for about 9:30, staring at the Briggs & Stratton plant on the east side of downtown and ending near the intersection of North 15th Street in the area of Sparks Hall on the Murray State campus.
This will cause potential delays on the city’s main artery, 12th Street, which doubles as U.S. 641, as well as another main route, Fourth Street, which becomes KY 121, starting at the intersection of Main Street on the court square.
Murray Police Department Public Information Officer Sgt. Brant Shutt said Friday that the best alternate routes for getting through the city during the time of the parade will be 16th Street at the far-western edge of the campus and Industrial Road, which can get around the start area and can return traffic to Fourth at the intersection of Chestnut Street.
Shutt said traffic would not be closed entirely on 12th, but motorists can expect many delays during the time of the parade. He said MPD officers will man the Main and 12th intersection and traffic will be allowed to cross Main on, as he put it, “an as-needed basis.”
In addition, all side streets along Main will be closed by barricades. Traditionally, these are placed at those intersections by about 8:30, so motorists will need to consider alternate routes in these areas as well.
Homecoming parades usually last about an hour and streets are quickly returned to normal traffic once the parade concludes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.