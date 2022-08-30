MURRAY - As part of Murray State University’s 2020–26 Capital Plan approved by the Board of Regents, the institution has embarked on a series of projects to enhance its campus, one of which is for renovations and enhancements to the Curris Center. The project, estimated at $5.5 million, will further modernize a facility that is used daily for student life, prospective students and families, alumni and a variety of campus programs and activities.
Plans for the Curris Center renovation project include the following:
• Relocation of the Student Government Association (SGA)/Student Activities offices to a more accessible location on the second floor
• A transformation of the first floor front entrance into a welcome center for prospective students and their families when visiting the university
• The addition of a new Esports space for students
• New flooring, paint, common-space furnishings, lighting and fixtures
• Updated branding to all three levels of the building to feature the Racer Spirit of blue and gold.
“Our plan is to bring the Racer Spirit back into the Curris Center with refreshed colors and finishes that will greet our students, families, and campus community each day,” said Jason Youngblood, director of facilities management. “This plan also includes having finishes that are easier to maintain that refreshed look for years to come.”
“We are very excited about the major renovations for the Curris Center,” said Murray State President Dr. Bob Jackson. “Our board approved the recommended $5.5 million enhancement plan to one of the most important and constantly-used facilities on our campus. This work includes many improvements to benefit our students and the greater campus community.”
Preliminary planning for the project began in 2020 and included constituency groups; specifically student groups such as SGA, as well as staff within the Curris Center, to provide feedback and input.
“Serving as a Freshman Senator for SGA in 2020, I had the opportunity to serve alongside multiple other students on the Curris Center Refresh Committee,” said current SGA president, Ellie McGowan. “As the years and the project have progressed, SGA has remained committed to reflecting the ideas and desires of the entire student body in hopes of making our student center an inclusive and captivating place for all of our campus community. SGA is incredibly thankful to have played a role in this project’s development and we are so excited to see the long standing Murray State pride of the Curris Center remain, with new touches of innovation, character and accessibility for all students.”
The Curris Center was built in 1981 to serve as the new student center on campus and was designed specifically as the central hub for students to gather, lounge, recreate and eat. Among other resources and areas, the Curris Center houses the University Store (campus bookstore), Office of Enrollment Management, campus dining options such as Chick-fil-A, and the Center for Student Involvement.
