MURRAY — The Murray State University Police Department issued what it called a “Timely Warning” late Thursday afternoon after it said a student reported a sexual assault.
In the announcement circulating the warning to the campus community, Murray State police said that the reported assault is believed to have occurred in the early morning hours of Wednesday in an apartment on the Murray State campus. The suspect is described as a male, standing about 5 feet 10 inches, with a medium build. The suspect was described as wearing a pull-over knit mask, a long-sleeve T-shirt that was white on top and black on the bottom and jeans.
Along with the warning, Murray State police offered safety information and these protective steps:
• Ensure that you lock your doors in your room or apartment.
• If you live on the ground floor, ensure that windows are closed and locked.
• Don’t be afraid to make a scene. Yell, scream, and/or run for protection if you can.
• Call the police if you have been assaulted. A crime has been committed. The police will provide recovery resources regardless of whether or not the reporting party chooses to seek criminal charges at this time or a later date.
• Always remember, the only person responsible for sexual assault is the perpetrator.
“If you believe you see someone being targeted for sexual assault, be an active bystander and help protect,” Murray State police said. “Get other people involved to help the person in trouble and to gather strength in numbers. Report what you have observed. Murray State University offers many resources available to you related to medical care, law enforcement, and counseling. Report suspicious activity on our campus, to the Murray State Police Department at (270) 809-2222 or by using the LiveSafe app.
