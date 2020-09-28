MURRAY – With President Donald Trump’s nomination on Saturday of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to fill the seat of the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the U.S. Supreme Court, an intense confirmation fight is expected between Republican and Democratic senators in the roughly five weeks leading up to the presidential election.
Dr. Paul Foote, associate professor of political science at Murray State University, discussed the confirmation process and what he will be watching for in the next few weeks with the Murray Ledger & Times. Although the Ledger & Times conducted the interview with Foote the day before Trump’s announcement on Saturday, it was widely expected for some time that Barrett would be the next nominee, and several media outlets even reported as early as Friday that Trump had chosen her. Trump previously appointed Barrett to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit in November 2017. Before that, she was a faculty member at Notre Dame Law School, and she continues to teach there.
While Foote said the Supreme Court is not his primary focus of research, he has written or co-written and published several articles related to the Supreme Court, including the subjects of the legacy of Brown v. Board of Education; Chief Justice John Roberts; the role of “so-called moderate justices” on closely divided cases during the late Chief Justice William Rehnquist’s tenure; and former Justice Anthony Kennedy’s role on the court. Foote said he has been paying close attention to the Supreme Court because he and a friend are currently working on an article about the U.S. Court of Appeals judges appointed by Trump and their commonalities. Though the Supreme Court is a separate subject, Barrett’s nomination is consistent with the types of justices Trump has been appointing to federal courts for the last few years, Foote said.
“We’re looking at various characteristics of the circuit court nominees, and all 53 have been confirmed,” he said. “We’re looking at the characteristics to say, ‘OK, what is a cue for Trump?’ He’s the ‘citizen president;’ he’s not a politician, he’s a businessman, so how is he making these decisions in the White House? Who’s instrumental (in helping decide the nominations)?’ So we’re looking at that and we found that of the judicial nominees he picks, about 83% were members of the Federalist Society, which is a conservative (legal organization).”
According to scotusblog.com, Barrett was also a member of the Federalist Society from 2005 to 2006 and then again from 2014 to 2017.
“That might be his biggest cue to deciding who to pick for the Circuit Court of Appeals, which is the second-most powerful court,” Foote said. “Trump has had the most appointments in the Circuit Court than any other president in modern times. He’s gotten more in the four-year time period that any other president.”
Of course, much of that success has been attributed to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s determination to confirm as many federal judges as possible during Trump’s tenure. Foote said it helped McConnell’s mission that the filibuster had been eliminated for most federal judge nominations, as well as the “blue slip method,” in which the senators from a nominee’s home state are expected to return a blue slip of paper to the chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee (currently Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina) if they have no objections to the nominee. He said the Senate still uses the blue slip method for district court nominees, so some Democratic senators have been able to block some of Trump’s nominees for eight or nine months or even a year.
“It’s really to the detriment of the home state because there are vacancies and they need people working so these cases are adjudicated, and politics is getting in the way of getting people confirmed,” Foote said. “… It’s taken a long time to get some of these blue slips back, and it’s all done on purpose, but I think it’s hurting the blue states with their case load.”
Even with those delays, McConnell still has largely been successful at making sure most of Trump’s judicial nominees have been confirmed. Foote said he expects McConnell should also not have much trouble getting Barrett confirmed despite the vociferous objections of Democrats who believe McConnell robbed President Barack Obama of a confirmation in 2016. After Justice Antonin Scalia – a Ronald Reagan appointee and hero to conservatives – died in March of that year, McConnell refused to hold nomination hearings for Obama’s nominee, Merrick Garland.
At the time, McConnell said it is extremely rare for the Senate to confirm a Supreme Court nominee from a president of the opposing party, and he thought the voters should decide who should appoint Scalia’s replacement. With Ginsburg’s death coming less than two months before the presidential election, Democratic senators are now saying voters should also get to decide whether Ginsburg should be replaced by Trump or Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden. McConnell, though, has reaffirmed his commitment to confirming any nominee Trump put forward, and has also said so in the past when asked in public about the hypothetical possibility of a seat opening in 2020. One such instance occurred at a Paducah Chamber of Commerce luncheon in May 2019, when an attendee asked what his position would be if a death should leave an open seat in the following year.
“Oh, we’d fill it,” McConnell said to laughter from the audience, according to multiple news reports.
Foote is, of course, not alone in thinking that partisan tensions will be extremely high during the coming confirmation battle, though he doesn’t see any feasible way Democrats could stop Barrett’s confirmation. Currently, the only Republican senators who have said they don’t think a nominee should be confirmed so close to an election are Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska. Foote said one procedural factor that makes the situation especially difficult for Democrats is that when they were last in charge of the Senate, former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid of Nevada removed the filibuster option for district and circuit judicial nominees.
“I think (it will be tense) because of the amount of pressure due to the election, and both parties want to have a turnout of their base and also (campaign) donations,” Foote said. “… (The Democrats) are kind of powerless to stop it, and it’s all because of Harry Reid doing away with the filibuster, back when Obama was president, for the district, and then, I think, the appellate too. Then of course, Mitch McConnell did away with it for the Supreme Court. So if you still had the filibuster right now, this would be a non-issue because they wouldn’t be able to get 60 votes for cloture to stop the filibuster.”
Foote said he expected Democrats would emphasize the perceived risk that Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision that made abortion legal in all 50 states, could be overturned if Barrett joins the court. However, Foote said he doesn’t believe overturning Roe v. Wade would be as simple as getting a reliable conservative majority seated on the court.
“I’ve studied this, and it’s not that easy,” Foote said. “Like any institution, there are all these rules, and they are a collegial body and they get along. They have all these institutional rules, and most of them really care about their institution, so just because you have five or six conservatives, it does not mean you’re going to get rid of Roe v. Wade. I’ll tell you right now, Chief Justice Roberts cares a lot about his place in history and his legacy. I don’t think he’ll vote to overturn Roe v. Wade. He doesn’t really want to be a mover and shaker on the court.
“I don’t know if Justice (Brett) Kavanaugh would do that; he may go with his (past) statements that Roe v. Wade is (settled) law, so just because you have these people on the court doesn’t necessarily mean you’re going to jettison a precedent from 1973. I don’t buy that. I think it’s a lot of political hype. … Also, Justice (Neil) Gorsuch just expanded the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (to say that the prohibition of employment discrimination on the basis of “sex” applies in terms of gay or transgender people). Remember, he voted with the liberals on that, so Trump’s not happy about that.”
