MURRAY — For the Murray State University Music Department, there are a few dates of each year that have a little more importance than others.
Each fall, for example, there is the Festival of Champions marching band contest at Roy Stewart Stadium that sends every member of the Racer Band into action. Then, each February, there is something called the Quad-State Band Senior High Band Festival, which brings more than 400 high school musicians from throughout the region to the Murray campus for three days of intensive instruction, capped by the chance to show what they have learned by performing a free concert.
That endeavor requires everyone in the department, and that is why this week is probably a little chaotic inside the Price Doyle Fine Arts Center and the building known as Old Fine Arts. Quad State time has arrived.
“It’s a pretty exciting time for us,” said Murray State Director of University Bands Dr. Trae Blanco of the festival that begins its 73rd year today. Starting at 2 p.m., students from five states will begin receiving instruction that will lead to their performance at 11 a.m. Saturday on the stage of venerable Lovett Auditorium. “Our music major students do ALL of the grunt work for us during this time, so they’re moving chairs, setting up practice halls, tearing things down, helping faculty with their masters classes, along with helping the high school students just get around from place to place. It really is an all-hands-on-deck situation.
“So we have 423 student high school performers and that concert on Saturday will feature all of our area high school participants, plus three guest conductors. Two of those are from universities and one is a high school instructor. It’s a pretty fast turnaround for them, actually, coming in on a Thursday, then performing what they learn by Saturday morning.”
Like anything Murray State these days, one of the main points of emphasis is recruiting, which longtime Racer Band instructor John Fannin has said many times is the case with Festival of Champions. He said that each year, he asks for a show of hands of how many of the current band members participated in that contest in high school. He said the number is quite large each time.
Blanco said there is not accurate data available to determine how many of the Murray State concert band performers came to Quad State before enrolling at Murray State, but he said he may have learned something last year.
“During a concert, I asked members of the wind ensemble to stand up if they had been to Quad State while in high school. Out of 48 performers, 41 stood up, so that seems to indicate that the students we have mostly come from it, but it’s still hard to track, and I wish we could,” he said.
However, while the high school performers are a big part of Quad State weekend, there are many, many other performers to watch as well. Tonight, for example, along with the Quad State Soloists of the Year – including Calloway County High School product Dillon Smith – the Murray State Jazz Orchestra and its conductor, Dr. Todd Hill, will perform at 6:15 in Lovett in what will amount to a warmup for a bigger appearance this weekend.
The Jazz Orchestra will be heading to the Chicago area to participate in the Elmhurst Jazz Festival, one of the premier events in America. Its main attraction this year is the Legendary Count Basie Orchestra, named for one of the most famous jazz artists in history.
“This will basically be their sendoff concert before heading up there Saturday morning,” Blanco said. “They’ll be terrific. Actually, they’re terrific anyway, but they’re going to be particularly prepared for this one because this will be their one in-town performance before they leave.’
Friday evening sees more high-caliber entertainment in the form of United States Marine Corps trumpet extraordinaire Gunnery Sgt. Amy McCabe, who will be accompanied by Murray State faculty violinist Sue Jean Park, as they perform with the Murray State symphonic band and wind ensemble. That concert is set for 7 p.m. Friday.
All concerts are in Lovett and are free to the public.
Here is a list of the students from Calloway County and Murray high schools who will be part of this year’s Quad State Festival:
• Calloway County, instructor Dr. Derek Jones:
Hannah Nix; Emma Roach; C.W. Gough; Dillon Smith; Ava Lewis; Abby Boike; Alayna Fontano; Andrew Hardt; Logan Wilson; Ethan Alverson; Nathan Shelby; Isabelle Curry; Sara Archey; Micheal Seavers.
• Murray High School, instructor, Tim Zeiss:
Eva Linn; Thomas Lyons; Sam Mitchell; Sydney Custer; Hannah McKibben; Dylan Hicks; Jeremiah Morris; Alonzo Avila; Kat Jenkins; McKenna Jewell; Greyson Janow; Carleigh Mollette; Julianna Avila; Mason Lu; Hannah Mohler; Alex Waldrop; Carolyn Mollette; Jaxon Price.
