MURRAY – Murray State University has again been recognized by U.S. News & World Report as one of the top schools in the country. The rankings list includes Murray State as one of the best universities, marking the institution’s 30th consecutive year of top-tier rankings by the reputable college guide.
Murray State was ranked 26th in the “Best Regional Universities in the South” category and is the highest-ranked regional public university in Kentucky. Murray State also ranked 11th among peer institutions in the “Top Public Regional Universities in the South” category. The university scored highly and increased its ranking from last year in the “best value school” category, and was also listed regionally as a best college for veterans.
Murray State was also recognized in the “A-plus Schools for B Students” category, an accolade very much connected with the university’s impressive first-to-second year student retention rate, which is currently 80.8 percent.
Both the university’s undergraduate engineering program and business programs ranked again on the U.S. News & World Report list for 2021.
The U.S. News & World Report methodology encompasses attributes such as graduation and retention rates, quality of faculty, academic reputation, financial resources for students, student excellence measured by standardized tests and alumni giving, among other metrics.
“To be recognized by U.S. News & World Report for the 30th consecutive year reflects our long-standing promise of providing a life-defining, high-quality education for our students that prepares them for professional fulfillment and success,” said Murray State President Dr. Bob Jackson. “With the support of world-class faculty and caring staff, students at Murray State can achieve their goals and ambitions. This most recent accolade is the result of our unrelenting commitment to student success.”
The university was recently highlighted as a best value for students seeking a college degree by two national publications, leading all public institutions across Kentucky in Washington Monthly’s “Best Bang for the Buck” South region category while also being named to Money’s “2020 Best Colleges” list, which ranked the university as the No. 1 regional public institution in Kentucky.
Additionally, Murray State was recently recognized by higher education research resource Niche in its “2021 Best Colleges in America” rankings, as the university was ranked as the top regional public, comprehensive university in the state of Kentucky among its peers with high marks across academics, diversity, athletics, value and campus life. Overall, the university was ranked in the top third of universities in the country.
For the second consecutive year, based on preliminary enrollment data, the university is projecting significant increases in the number of new freshmen, graduate and transfer students for the 2020-21 academic year, which began in August.
Earlier this year, the University implemented new test-optional guidelines for undergraduate admission to the institution, inclusive of new transfer students who apply with fewer than 24 college credit hours earned.
Murray State, located in western Kentucky, offers 145 academic programs within six diverse colleges and schools for undergraduate and graduate students seeking to achieve their aspirations. With personalized class sizes and nearly 180 student organizations on campus, Murray State students find countless opportunities for a high-impact, high-quality and best-value education.
Students interested in joining the Racer Family can learn more, schedule a virtual or on-campus visit and apply for admission at admissions.murraystate.edu.
