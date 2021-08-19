MURRAY – The Murray State University community is still reeling from shock and sadness at the news of the death of longtime staff regent Phil Schooley on Sunday.
According to his obituary, Schooley was born Nov. 13, 1945, in Salem, Illinois, to Rodney Schooley and Dorothy Phillips Schooley. Among others, he is survived by his wife of 50 years, Virginia Ann, and their son, Brian Schooley, who lives in Kevil with his wife, Michele, and their two sons, Garrett and Gavin. The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with John Dale and Dr. Bob Jackson officiating. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Schooley was the cybersecurity and network management online/transfer advisor for Murray State. and was first elected as staff regent in March 2009. According to his Board of Regents bio, he earned his bachelor of science degree in education with an industrial arts major from Murray State and a master of arts in teaching degree from Southeast Missouri State University. He was a secondary school educator for 33 years before coming to Murray State in 2001, and then held leadership roles in many educational and community organizations, including being the founder of Technology Student Association Clubs in the state of Missouri and serving as its state advisor and as state sponsor for the Missouri chapters of The National Beta Club.
Schooley was the recipient of the Outstanding Industrial Arts Teacher in Missouri award, the Missouri State Teacher Association’s Southeast District Meritorious Service Award, the AIASA Distinguished Service Award, the 2011 Murray State University Staff Excellence Award and the 2013 Dr. Gary Brockway TSM Faculty/Staff Excellence Award. He held leadership roles in his church and the Lions Club and was also a member of the Masonic Lodge, in addition to being a Kentucky Colonel and a member of the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi. Before joining the Board of Regents, he was the Staff Congress president from 2008-09.
“On behalf of my mom, Michele, my boys and myself, we would like to say how appreciative we are of all the love and support from our family and friends,” Brian Schooley said in a statement to the Ledger & Times on Wednesday. “It has been amazing to see the tributes from so many students, co-workers and friends from his 53 years in education. From his industrial arts job at North Pemiscot High School, to the friends and students at Murray State, their kind words are very befitting the legacy he has created.”
Murray State President Bob Jackson said it has been a shocking and sad few days since Schooley died.
“Phil Schooley loved Murray State University and Murray State University loved Phil Schooley,” Jackson said. “We lost one of our most passionate supporters and he will be deeply missed. He was the longest serving staff regent in our history and the longest serving current regent. Virginia and family are in our thoughts and prayers.”
“Phil was not only a wonderful colleague, but to me, he was both a mentor and a dear friend,” said Murray State Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs Tim Todd. “I got to know Phil when I was in the provost’s office the first time in the late 1990s and early 2000s. His office was on the same hallway as mine in Wells Hall, and we became close. He loved his students, he loved Murray State and he dearly loved his family and friends. He will be greatly missed by many everyday.”
Susan Guess of Paducah, who was board of regents vice chair for two years and chair for one year, said she and Schooley became quite close while they served together for her nine years on the board.
“Phil and I were very close; in fact, I often said he was like my dad,” she said. “He really loved Murray State and he really believed in the best of people. I think that’s the thing I really think of when I think of Phil. There have been difficult times at the university and there have been difficult decisions that the board had to make, but Phil always believed that as a group, we would come together and make the right decision and the best decision we could for the university. And we always did, and I think Phil always was a voice in that.
“He was passionate about representing his contingency. He spoke up always for the staff. I don’t think people always knew the work he did behind the scenes because it wasn’t always voiced at the board meetings since he had done all that work before the meetings. He wanted to make sure people knew the importance of the staff.”
Gina Winchester was Schooley’s predecessor as the board’s staff regent. She said that when she took a job in which she would be working closely with the Murray State president, Randy Dunn at the time, she thought continuing to serve on the board might be perceived by some as a conflict of interest, so she decided not to run for re-election. She said she told Schooley he should run, and although he seemed hesitant at first, he enjoyed it a great deal and continued to win elections for each new term.
“What a shock to learn of Phil’s death after seeing him at the Town & Gown Breakfast and catching up last week,” Winchester said. “He was recognized that morning by President Jackson as the longest serving staff regent after replacing me on the Board. We were always supportive of each other and I considered him a servant leader and friend.”
J. David Wilson, the director of housing for Murray State and the current president of the MSU Staff Congress, said Schooley would be missed.
“With the passing of Phil Schooley, the university lost a man who worked diligently and tirelessly for the staff, students and faculty,” Wilson said. “Whether in his job at Bauernfeind College of Business, as a past president of staff congress or the staff regent, Phil always put the staff and students first. He was the epitome of a Murray State Racer. We give our heartfelt condolences to his loving wife, Virginia, and his family. The university community mourns his loss and will miss him terribly.”
Schooley’s term on the Board of Regents was set to expire in 2024. Although an election will have to be held this semester, Wilson said no plans have been set yet.
Jeremiah Johnson was Murray State’s Student Government Association president from 2011-2014 and served with Schooley on the board of regents during that time. In a Facebook post, he talked about fond memories he had serving on the board with Schooley and former faculty regent Jack Rose, who died earlier this year.
“The MSU community lost a giant last night,” Johnson wrote in a Facebook post. “Phil Schooley became a mentor during my time at MSU and after. From long road trips for MSU, to lunches in the T-room with Jack, we had many discussions about life. I always admired him for his ability to juggle a busy schedule and attend every event on campus; every forum, every round table, every reception, he was there. He spent many hours volunteering and gathering supplies for the Hope Lodge in Nashville, and many more hours trying to keep Jack and me in line.
“Every time I drive up the (Western Kentucky) parkway and see those purple and pink flowers along the road, I’ll think of you and Jack and smile. My heartfelt thoughts and prayers go out to Virginia, Brian and the rest of the family.”
Michael Dobbs served as SGA president and student regent during the 2014-15 school year, and remained close with Schooley after graduating.
“I knew Phil prior to coming onto the board just because of how involved he was on campus with Murray State,” he said. “Phil and I are also both Masons, so we’re both members of the Masonic Lodge and we knew each other through that too. We’re actually doing a Masonic service for Phil Friday night (after the visitation at 8 p.m. at the funeral home). And I also took care of their landscaping around their house, so I was their ‘yard boy.’ I maintained contact with Phil and just talked to him just last week about whether his yard was ready to be mowed yet or not. … That was the last time I talked to him.”
Dobbs added “Phil was incredibly caring, would do anything for anybody, loved Murray State, obviously, and loved serving, which is apparent by how long he served on the board. He was just a great man and I don’t think there is anyone who would have anything bad to say about Phil.”
Matt Jones, coordinator of graduate recruitment and retention, posted on Facebook, “We lost a great man in Phil Schooley. Not only was he an outstanding staff regent, colleague and advisor … Phil was an even better friend. I talked with Phil daily, and always enjoyed giving him grief about being able to hear his favorite ‘oldies’ station during Zoom meetings. I can’t even begin to express how much I will miss Phil. He was one of my best friends. Love you, Phil.”
Mary Lynne Massey of Wardell, Missouri said she knew Schooley from when her parents, Doris and Ed Brogdon, taught at North Pemiscot High School in Wardell. She said her father was the math teacher when Phil came to the school and was later superintendent for more than 20 years while Phil and Virginia taught there.
“They’ve been part of my life as long as I can remember, not only at school, but everyday life,” Massey said. “They are much more like family than anything else. Honestly, he was always accessible to any kid in the North Pem district at any time. Always willing to listen and try to steer us in the right direction. We were all very lucky to have known him.”
“The education world lost an amazing educator and mentor with so much love for his students and his profession,” Massey posted on Facebook. “My classmates and I lost a huge piece of our schooling. Someone we could go to with anything growing up. I lost a man that’s always been in my corner and always a part of my life. He will be SO missed. Much love to Virginia Schooley and Brian Schooley. Rest well Phil Schooley, we’ve got it from here.”
Massey added that she, her husband, several classmates and her son’s classmates all attended Murray State because of Phil’s love for the school.
