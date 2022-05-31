MURRAY – The Murray State University Board of Regents Finance Committee met last week and took another step toward building new student facilities through a public private partnership, a plan that has been in the works for the last three years.
The committee voted to authorize MSU President Bob Jackson and his designees to execute a pre-development service agreement with the RISE real estate company, as well as to authorize Jackson to “proceed with the development of a suitable financing model and land lease agreement.” The goal is to finalize both agreements in late fall 2022 for approval by the board before any final agreement. The full Board of Regents will vote on the committee’s action at its quarterly meeting this Friday.
“This has been going on since 2019, our discussion relative to public private partnership,” said Finance Committee Chair Leon Owens at the committee’s meeting on Thursday. “I know a lot of individuals have been involved in this discussion. A lot of time and effort has been expended to provide information to the Board of Regents, so we can have deliberations relative to the project. This is not the final step, but this is the next step.”
Murray State is aiming to construct a new dining hall and replace several aging residence halls, and some of the major reasons for seeking a public private partnership – which the administration and board usually refers to as a “P3” – include sharing the risk for upfront costs and budget, speeding up the schedule, leveraging the developer’s construction experience and streamlining the legal process. Jackson said the pandemic slowed down the university’s plans for the P3, but after picking the process back up a few months ago, there had been good involvement from faculty, staff and students.
“There will be an extensive agreement in the fall,” Jackson said. “It will be the final agreement to move forward if this board so chooses.”
Before any construction project can begin, Springer Hall II/Old Franklin Hall will have to be razed, which the board approved at its last meeting. Vice President of Finance and Administrative Services Jackie Dudley said asbestos remediation in Springer II/Old Franklin is currently 60%-70% finished, and the building will be razed once that process is complete, possibly the second or third week of June. The small house on Waldrop Drive where the Murray-Calloway County Economic Development Corporation used to be headquartered will also be demolished at that time, she said.
The first phase of the project plan includes replacing Hart Hall with two new approximately 300-bed residence halls, replacing Winslow Dining Hall, establishing enhanced outdoor living and walking space in the north housing complex and then evaluating the next steps for Regents and White halls. Dudley said the project’s overall goal is to enhance student recruitment and retention and supporting Murray State’s residential college system by creating “lively and cohesive residential communities.”
David Looney, Murray State’s executive director of auxiliary services and a member of the P3 Operational Committee, said constructing two new four-story residence halls north of the current Hart Hall will replace 538 beds in Hart Hall and 324 beds in Springer lI/Old Franklin. Faculty Regent Melony Shemberger asked how the residential college concept would be incorporated into the design, and Looney said that similar to Franklin Hall, the common area on the first floor of the new Springer Hall will be open and inviting.
“We’ve moved the meeting space right in the front,” Looney said. “When you think of walking into Franklin, you walk in and see that glass, you see people there in meetings, you see them engaged and they’re invited. …(Residential college heads) are concerned about how students interact and engage. I think in some of our earlier designs, we had these (meeting) spaces throughout the building, but what they’re telling us is, ‘We get the best bang for our buck when we are right in front of the elevators,’ because (students) have got to come in and get on the elevators. So if they’re there and there’s that activity going on right around the elevator space, (students are) more likely to stop and listen and engage.”
Also part of Phase 1, the new dining hall will be on the space currently occupied by Springer II/Old Franklin and Old Richmond Hall, which has already been razed. It will have seating for about 550 people, a multi-purpose room for seating of around 120-150 and private dining space for around 30. The Housing Office in Stewart Stadium and Auxiliary Services Office in Hart Hall will also be relocated there. Jackson said the new meeting spaces can host events when they can’t be accommodated by the Curris Center.
“It will be designed for so much use, maybe at homecoming (for example), and it will be near the athletic venues,” Dudley added. “Not for 300-person banquets, but you can have larger events there that can easily be catered. That upper level … will look out upon the lawn, so it will have a good look and feel.”
Phase 1 also includes replacing around 256 parking spots, razing Hart Hall and Winslow Dining Hall and developing green space and walking paths between the residential complex, the Susan E. Baurenfeind Wellness Center, the new dining hall and the CFSB Center. Dudley said the construction schedule will be affected by many variables, but the goal is for all new buildings in Phase 1 to be opened by the fall of 2024.
“We will continue to work ourselves and RISE will continue to work to minimize these (variables) as much as possible,” Dudley said. “I want to be clear, there are situations that may be out of our control, but we will try to minimize them as much as best we can. We’ve got to really keep our eye on these types of things.”
If approved by the full board, the pre-development agreement would be effective from June 3, 2022, through March 1, 2023. Included among the terms of the agreement is that no payment will be due from Murray State for the duration of the agreement, unless the university terminates it for convenience or is not able to secure financing.
If the board approves the P3 to move forward, the university will issue a request for proposals (RFP) this summer for a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization to partner with for financing the project and ongoing operation and maintenance, negotiating a relationship for up to 40 years or until the debt is repaid.
