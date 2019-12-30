MURRAY — Though it will not affect a large number of students, a new policy adopted during the December meeting of the Murray State University Board of Regents intends to enable a segment of the student population to jump right into post-collegiate jobs.
The Regents voted unanimously to adopt the conferral of degrees for the winter semester, which comes between the fall and spring semesters. The winter semester is the shortest on the Murray State academic calendar, beginning the Monday after fall commencement exercises (usually the second Saturday of December) and continuing into the first few days of January.
Murray State Registrar Tracy Roberts testified in front of the Regents with Interim Provost Dr. Tim Todd.
“Registrar Roberts has a good recommendation that she is going to talk about today,” Todd said, adding that “it costs no money and it’s good for students.”
“Until now, we have not conferred any degrees after the winter semester, but we have, over time, had a student occasionally express an interest in earning their degree after the winter. Currently, they have to wait until May,” Roberts said. “What that has meant is that we can provide letters of support, saying that they have completed all requirements but that their degree wouldn’t be conferred until May, which, as you can imagine, can cause some hardships.
“These students want to be able to move on and we actually have had three or four students now that could possibly benefit from this.”
Roberts said the winter semester was added to the academic calendar several years ago.
“There are dead periods, such as Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, as well as New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day,” Roberts said, adding that the winter semester is designed to help students missing a course requirement, particularly one at the end of their academic pursuits at Murray State.”
Todd, who is serving as interim provost after relinquishing his position as dean of the university’s Baurenfeind College of Business, said he believes this will be beneficial.
“Historically, from a dean’s perspective, we have a few number of students that would be involved with this. Often times, they’ll need a letter from a dean’s office or registrar’s office, saying that they are finished (with studies) in order to show that to an employer,” Todd said. “This just cleans that up and makes it official faster.”
The unanimous vote that followed seemed to validate Roberts and Todd’s presentation.
“This seems like a reasonable request. I don’t see any downside to this,” said Regent Lisa Rudolph.
