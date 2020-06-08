MURRAY – The Murray State University Board of Regents approved its Fiscal Year 2021 budget Friday, and it had a familiar theme of the last few years.
Money keeps getting more scarce. In assessing the latest budget, Murray State Vice President of Finance and Administrative Services Jackie Dudley said the FY ‘21 of $144.5 million is about $8 million, or 5% less than the FY ‘20 budget, which represented a $6.8 million decrease from the previous year.
“This represents a $14.5 million decrease for the two years combined, which is almost 10%. That’s a significant change for the university,” Dudley told the Regents during a meeting that, as was the case in March, was conducted via videoconference in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
However, while such numbers might suggest that major measures, such as cuts or programs or loss of jobs, would be necessary, those terms were not used Friday. Instead, both Dudley and Murray State President Dr. Bob Jackson talked about how the budget reflects how jobs, both for faculty and students on campus, were “protected” and what Jackson referred to as investments for the future were also preserved.
“Obviously, this was a very difficult budget process,” Jackson said, thanking Dudley, her team, university students, faculty and staff for their efforts in preparing the budget. “There were a few guiding principles with this and I want everyone to keep this in mind ... first of all, (our goal) was to enhance academics and academic excellence, all of the things that are important to this institution and have been for years.
“We also wanted to save jobs and, in this environment, we did everything we could to get that done and we’ve done that well and we should all be proud of that and everyone should be. We must have our focus on investing in recruiting and retention; 71% of our budget now is based on enrollment every year, and that number is getting bigger. So we’re needing to look at marketing programs of all things that we have in our strategic investment.
“When we come out of the other side of this (the economic effects caused by the coronavirus), we will come out stronger and better for it, but we must be prepared for it. This also means looking at mental health counseling, which is so important these days, as well as diversity initiatives.”
Dudley said this was made even tougher due to the continued reduction of state appropriations.
“Between 2008 and 2021, we will have had a $10.6 million decrease in state appropriations, so, in that time, that amounts to almost 20%. That state funding amount is where we’ve really been hit,” she said, adding that the university is taking another cruel shot thanks to something that has become a real sore spot with the Regents, the continued struggle for state performance funding, where Murray State has received no money in 2020 while having to contribute its share of 2% to the overall performance fund.
However, there could be help on the horizon, provided that some things fall into place. Vice President of Student Affairs Dr. Don Robertson had an encouraging report when it came to enrollment prospects for the remainder of 2020, particularly when it comes to the fall. Housing applications and deposits are up 8%, graduate enrollees are up 22% and first-time freshmen are also up.
Yet, the overall undergraduate head count is running 3% behind fall 2019 numbers. Robertson said he knows why.
“The soft spot is our international numbers,” which Robertson said accounts for the deficit. If not for that, he said the overall enrollment would be strongly positive. “The problem is with embassies (in the wake of the pandemic). They aren’t authorized to issue visas right now. The good news is we have projected a 25% decline but, right now, we’re at a 16% decline, so hopefully we are going to have a lot of new international students in the fall, but a lot of that depends on what happens with the visas.
“Our interest and number of applications are solid. It’s just we have the issue with visas.”
Robertson also said the university has been having success with retention of current students. He said that, as the pandemic struck in March, there were 1,800 current students who had not registered to return in the fall. Thanks to an effort that has involved nearly every department on campus becoming a telephone message service, he said that number is now down to 800.
“We will be having a second round of calls starting on about July 1, and a third will follow just before classes start in August,” he said, offering a summation of the recruiting plan for the next two months. “We’re in the fourth quarter, and, more appropriately, we’re into the final minutes of the fourth quarter, so to speak. We will leave no stone unturned. We’re two months out from Aug. 17 and we know that we have a lot of students that are looking at more than one school, so we are being very aggressive.”
Robertson and Director of Recruitment Shawn Smee both said that, from what they have learned, Murray State is faring better than other colleges and universities in the region when it comes to the number of recruits looking at Murray State as a possible choice.
“We have positioned ourselves really well,” Robertson said of the effort that has also included a massive marketing campaign.
