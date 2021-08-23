MURRAY — While the COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc on the Murray State rodeo program during the 2020-21 season, it did present a chance for some deep review as to where the program was headed.
A strategic planning committee consisting of alumni, university administrators and rodeo officials, among others, was formed to look at several issues, ranging from facility upgrades to scholarships and more, many of these issues having been in place well before the pandemic even started. The results were unveiled last week during the first meeting of the 2021-22 team, of which 50 members attended, along with several alumni, university administrators and about 40 other observers who followed the event on a Facebook Live broadcast from the Cherry Expo Center.
Dr. Tony Brannon, dean of the Hutson School of Agriculture that oversees the rodeo program, said the amount of interest with this meeting says a lot about how people feel about the rodeo program.
“It’s a really integral part of the university and it’s provided a number of students to get an education instead of just a degree,” Brannon said. “We knew the size of our team coming in and we encouraged them to attend, of course, but we also invited all of the members of that strategic planning committee that’s working for the past six months to a year. But we had also received many comments in the past year from people about the rodeo program and I can assure you, we read every one of them.
“I think I had something like 1250 emails that I read myself.”
Addressed first was scholarships and Brannon was met with much applause from the audience when he announced that, over the next four years, Murray State rodeo will have 16 scholarships available at a total of $32,000. That was approved by Murray State brass.
Murray State Provost Dr. Tim Todd was on the committee and recalled a saying from Bo Prosser, who was a religious leader in Raleigh, North Carolina, when Todd was in graduate studies at N.C. State.
“He said, ‘People go where they know they will be prepared for and cared for,’” Todd said, then talking to the members. “There’s been a lot of activity ahead of this new season of rodeo here at Murray State and I think, as we go forward, you’re going to be pleased.”
Brannon and Hutson School Assistant Dean Dr. Brian Parr then took turns outlining other changes. One of the biggest is another approved by the university, a replacement of the roof at the Expo Center. In addition, the Eldon Heathcott Rodeo Barn also underwent some work.
“You’ve been hearing a lot lately about a term called ‘deferred maintenance?’ Well, this facility was opened back in 1975 just before I came here as a student,” Brannon said. “Now, one of the things you notice is the roof, especially if you’re around the concessions stands during a rain. For 2021-22 the administration has moved a new roof up to this year. It’s been on the 12 and six-year plans.”
“Many people don’t think of a university being a business, but at times that has had to come at the expense of rodeo and practice time,” Parr said of how events at the Expo Center have cut into that practice time. “The Expo Center has not been completely at your disposal because of the need to keep it financially viable. But it is your practice time and your facility, so whenever you need that, you’ve got it. This is your home.”
The program is also on the road to helping ease the load for longtime Head Coach J.D. VanHooser. Plans are in place to bring two new assistant coaches to Murray, upping the number of coaches to four.
There is also a new wrinkle on the development front. Logan Corbett, who has been a successful bareback rider at the professional level, is coming to Murray State to help put together clinics and other events, along with give the program immediate added name recognition.
His official title will be Allegro Training and Development Coordinator as his inclusion to the program is being funded by longtime rodeo supporter Allegro Fine Foods of nearby Paris, Tennessee.
“There have been lots of camps and clinics, but we want to amp that up and bring it to the next level,” Corbett said, also making a call for area rodeo enthusiasts. “I realize we have lots of members of this community that have a lot to offer Murray State rodeo and we’d like to utilize their help. So we’re looking for a community clinician and we can reach out to them about using our facilities here or we could use their facilities too.”
Allegro founder Dave Wilcox and his wife, Betsy, have been funding scholarships for the rodeo program for years, so having them fund Corbett’s involvement comes as no surprise. Also involved for many years with that partnership has been Murrayan John Fuqua, who is also Allegro’s president.
Brannon announced during the meeting that Fuqua will join the Wilcox couple as the latest recipient of a rodeo support award later this fall. Fuqua said he was touched, then talked to the current members about what it means to be part of something special.
“I grew up on a farm, but I never rodeoed a day in my life,” Fuqua said, zeroing in on a paper sign on the wall close to him that told of another change to the program. The Murray State Rodeo Club, which Brannon said seems to imply to the general public that the sport is not fully sanctioned, had just become the Murray State Rodeo Team.
“Let’s talk about that name ‘team.’ That word was always near and dear to my heart. At Tennessee Tech (where he played football), I walked on. Now, God didn’t give me the ability to be a star, but you can make people around you better, and that team better.
“I’ve heard J.D. say this many times. He says, ‘I hope and I pray that I’m a little better than I was yesterday, and if I can do that, I’ll be successful.’ Now, I’m not alumni, but I can help.”
Corbett is also going to be heavily involved with the launching of the Friends of Racer Rodeo, which is designed as a support group to help build financial stability for the team. He said an early goal has been set to raise $50,000 this year.
He said he is confident that will happen.
“With our alumni, I think we can have it by Christmas break,” he said.
In addition, VanHooser announced that this year’s schedule will include not only the 46th annual Racer Round-Up at the Expo Center, he also said a new addition is being included in the form of an Oct. 30 concert that will feature two of country music’s most well-known songwriters in Dean Dillon and Scott Emerick. It will also feature one of the business’ newest writers, Janel Arthur, who currently has a duet moving up the charts with one of music’s icons, Dolly Parton.
Dillon is known for such hits as “Tennessee Whiskey” by Chris Stapleton, as well as many of the big hits for country legend George Strait. Emerick penned “Red Solo Cup” for Toby Keith, as well as “Beer for My Horses” that was a hit for Keith and music legend Willie Nelson.
“A couple of people have been talking about having a couple of events and we’ve had events over the years. The thing is they get to being like ‘work’ sometimes,” VanHooser said. “So we wanted to have some events that are actually fun to do, something different.”
