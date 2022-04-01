MURRAY – As National Autism Awareness Month begins today, Murray State University is highlighting its on-campus center that diagnoses and works to improve the lives of children with autism or related developmental disorders.
National Autism Awareness Month is April 1-30, and World Autism Awareness Day is tomorrow, April 2. According to its website, Murray State’s Center for Autism Spectrum Disorders (CASD) was created in 2019 “to help meet the unique needs of children with developmental disorders, including autism, and their families.” The CASD is a training clinic that staffs students in psychology and education under the direct supervision of certified faculty, allowing the center to offer flexible and cost-effective options for families.
Dr. Sean Simons, director of the CASD, said although this is the third year for the facility, which is inside Carr Hall, this is the first year it has offered its Early Childhood Program. He said individualized programming is offered in a preschool environment, and the classroom can serve up to five children ages 2-6 at a time. He said that makes the program sort of a happy medium between a regular preschool that might not be able to meet the specific needs of kids with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and one-on-one therapy, which can limit opportunities for them to play and interact with others.
According to the Mayo Clinic, ASD is a condition related to brain development that impacts how a person perceives and socializes with others, causing problems in social interaction and communication. The disorder also includes limited and repetitive patterns of behavior. Early Childhood Program Coordinator Dr. Jessica Branch said that although symptoms can manifest in multiple ways, difficulty with communication skills is often one of the first problems parents notice in children who have ASD.
“The biggest thing that we see often is communication, finding a functional way for a child to communicate what they want and need,” Branch said. “A lot of times, they don’t have a way to do that before starting intervention.”
Simons said another sign in young children with ASD is isolating themselves from others when they play or if the style of their play appears rigid or repetitive. Others might do dangerous things like eat items that are not food (a disorder known as “pica”) or wander away from adults. Sometimes, parents of children with ASD might notice a regression in their child’s skills during the toddler years, he said.
“This isn’t true for every kid, but for a substantial part of the (ASD) population, parents will report a regression in developmental milestones around 18 months,” Simons said. “Kids who are talking and beginning to say, ‘mama’ and ‘dada’ just all of a sudden stop doing that, or looks one way and then they’re almost kind of retreating away from others around 18 months. So that’s one of the other big red flags for us.”
Simons said the CASD is one of the only easily accessible providers that gives diagnostic evaluations within about a two-hour radius. Although there are other facilities offering evaluations, he said they tend to be somewhat restrictive in terms of who they are able to see, and in addition to often being unaffordable for many families, the wait times can be 12-18 months. He said the average wait time at the CASD is six to eight weeks. He said that although the cost is about 90% less than the private practice rate, the CASD offers scholarships for families that can’t afford an evaluation on their own.
Branch said families do not have to have a referral from a physician to be tested at the CASD. An ASD diagnosis is also not required for children to participate in the Early Childhood Program since it also provides services to children struggling with similar problems.
“We’re not restricting (the services to) kids that have an autism diagnosis, even though that’s a specialty that we retain,” Simons said. “We welcome any child 2-6 that parents feel like would benefit from being here because we are multidisciplinary. So it’s not just kind of a one-dimensional experience.”
Branch said if you suspect your child might have ASD, there are also several free resources available, such as a milestone tracker on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website. If kids are not meeting those milestones at the expected age, they can talk to their pediatrician or First Steps Kentucky Early Intervention System (KEIS). If the child is older than 3, parents can go through their school district for services. Branch said the most important thing is to seek services as early as possible if you think your child needs them because that will produce the best possible outcome.
“The first five years of children’s development is really important because that’s when most of your brain growth happens,” Branch said. “Since that brain is growing so much in those first five years, it means that we can make some changes in some of those neural pathways. The brain is really ‘plastic,’ so that’s why intervention helps. Because we can get them some skills to communicate and get them skills to interact with their peers or children their age.”
