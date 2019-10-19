MURRAY — Murray State university is preparing to welcome its alumni from all around the world in its annual homecoming parade on Saturday.
The homecoming parade is an annual event organized by Murray State University to welcome its graduates from across the world to get a chance to refresh their memories, meet their beloved faculty, old friends and new students. The parade departs from downtown Murray and ends at Pogue Library.
Students from different countries will participate in this walk by holding their flags and representing their cultures and countries. Carley Alexander, the public relations officer for Murray State’s International Student Organization, said, “International students walk throughout Murray’s community in the parade representing their country, which shows the diversity we have on campus, as well as allowing everyone to come together from around the world to this small town. Many students want to participate in homecoming somehow, and carrying their flag in the parade is a way to do so with friends that they have made.”
“Homecoming is always good because it helps alumni to recall their past time, enjoy food, and spend time with friends,” said Advisor to Student Government & Student Organizations Jeanie Morgan. “Many organizations are participating in this homecoming parade and the majority of people walking are from Murray State University except the musical band.”
The annual Homecoming Parade will begin at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, highlighting student organizations from every area of the university. A detailed schedule of events along with important information regarding Murray State’s Homecoming activities can be found at murraystate.edu/homecoming.
