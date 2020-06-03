MURRAY — Murray State University President Dr. Bob Jackson issued a statement Tuesday in regards to the recent events across Kentucky and the nation involving unrest.
“The recent events taking place nationally are heartbreaking and are contrary to what we stand for as an institution. Violence on top of more violence is not the answer,” Jackson said, responding to how people have reacted in the wake of the death of a black man in Minnesota more than a week ago while he was in the custody of a white police officer now charged with murder.
That man, George Floyd, is being remembered during numerous demonstrations throughout the country, many of which have turned violent, resulting in numerous businesses being destroyed as the events, promoted as peace gatherings, morphed into riots. A particularly striking example of this was exhibited Saturday in Nashville, Tennessee, where more than 30 businesses were damaged in the downtown section of the city, while the Metro Nashville Courthouse was set on fire.
An incident from March in Kentucky is also fueling anger among demonstrators. This was the death of a Louisville EMT, Breonna Taylor, who was shot eight times, according to numerous news reports, when police in plain clothes were serving a “no-knock warrant” late at night. Taylor was inside a Louisville home with her boyfriend, who began firing at the officers because, reports say, he thought they were intruders. The officers returned fire, killing Taylor.
The warrant was for suspected drug activity, reports say. Last week, violence erupted in Louisville during demonstrations protesting Taylor’s death, with one demonstration resulting in seven people being shot Thursday night and another early Monday morning resulting in a respected business owner being shot and killed. Reports say the victim was shot by police and National Guard soldiers after they reportedly had bullets fired at them.
“Ensuring an environment of understanding, compassion and equality for all individuals must continue to be led by example,” Jackson said. “It has become glaringly obvious of late that we have a great deal of work to do in this country.
“At Murray State University, we pride ourselves on how a community that embraces diversity, understanding and kindness can be a catalyst for positive change in our world. In the days ahead, we have a tremendous responsibility as educational leaders. Let’s ensure that as we move forward, we hold ourselves accountable too.”
Monday night, a candlelight vigil along the North 12th Street sidewalk in front of Murray State’s Roy Stewart Stadium resulted in no violence as hundreds of people peacefully protested the deaths of Taylor, Floyd and others that have occurred. This came after a smaller group had marched, also without incident, in the city earlier that afternoon.
Those activities came one day after a few hundred people gathered at Noble Park in Paducah for what seemed to have been a peaceful demonstration, free of any problems. Then, Sunday night, a group of vandals smashed the windows of the front entrance and a business at Kentucky Oaks Mall. It is not known if that activity was connected to the rally.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.