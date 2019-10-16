MURRAY — The book has yet to be written as far as how many senior students at the two high schools in the Murray-Calloway County area will eventually become students at the closest four-year university to their campuses.
However, it would seem that based on comments from administrators of both Calloway County Schools and the Murray Independent School District, what happened Tuesday afternoon could go a long way to determining those students’ ultimate paths. A university president came to see them.
That president is Murray State University’s Dr. Bob Jackson, who has made in-person visits a priority for both himself and faculty and staff on that campus since, first, becoming interim president in August 2018, then being hired for the permanent position in March. He said the campuses he visited Tuesday, Calloway County High School and Murray High School, are critically important to the ongoing battle to building Murray State’s enrollment numbers back to previous levels.
“These are two very important high schools for us, but along with that, they also are two very, very good high schools, period. A heavy percentage of students who are going to go to college come from these two high schools,” Jackson said prior to meeting, first, with about 50 students at Calloway, then another 30 at Murray. “It’s critically important to our region that we do this. The region needs to see Murray State, they need to see the president of Murray State in our schools, as well as our other administrators, and it’s an opportunity for us to engage with our many teachers and counselors, many of whom are alums of Murray State. It also gives students at these campuses the chance to ask questions about what it means to go to college, and we have found this to be very valuable.”
Tuesday’s visit was the latest installment in the Road Scholars program that Jackson led reinstituted shortly after he was named interim president. Enrollment at Murray State had dropped the previous five years after it had been above 10,000 students for several years; one of the areas it was decided needed to be improved was visits to area high schools with a strong emphasis placed on the campuses within the 18 westernmost counties of Kentucky, where the majority of Murray State’s students have resided over the years.
The plan appears to be working. Latest enrollment numbers show Murray State has improved since fall 2018 in a very important area, incoming freshmen, which increased by 7.7 percent for fall 2019 after a drop of nearly 9 percent the previous year.
“I think this is testament to that,” MISD Superintendent Coy Samons said of the Road Scholars program that includes more than 100 administrators, faculty members and staff at the university. “It’s a credit to Bob Jackson. He’s a hands-on president and he’s visited numerous school districts in their service region.
“I know we never had this when I was in school 30 or 40 years ago.”
That was at Betsy Layne High School in the far eastern portion of the commonwealth, where Samons said the idea of a university president paying a visit to that campus was an afterthought. It was the same for Calloway County Principal Chris King, who remembered back to his days as a student at McCreary County High School, also in the eastern portion of Kentucky.
“I attended two different colleges (Berea and Cumberland University) and I never saw the president at either one of them. And we never had anyone show up (at McCreary, near Somerset). This is a big honor,” King said. “We’ve had one show up here in the few years I’ve been principal, and he’s it. We’re humbled to be able to have the president in our own building here today.”
Murray High School Principal Tony Jarvis also remarked how he never saw a university president come to his campus, Reidland High School near Paducah, when he was a student. He said such an experience could have been a life-changer.
That is why he was watching with interest as Jackson spoke to his students in the campus library. He said there was one student who asked a question during the session about being undecided at this point with whom he would like to have a discussion and relay his own experiences.
“I was that kid who didn’t know what they wanted to do,” Jarvis said. “To get the chance to speak to and look at the person who is the president of a university would’ve meant a lot to me. You know, as I’m talking right now, these kids can walk right up to him and shake his hand and have a little more of an intimate conversation with him. I needed that guidance when I was in school.
“I think many of them are just like me and have this uncertainty of, ‘What should I do?’ ‘What are my interests?’ He talked about the inventory work (especially applying for financial aid and scholarships) that they need to be doing, and hopefully that will help some of our students.
“And as I watched this, I’m like, ‘Where was this guy 30 years ago when I could’ve used someone to come in and talk in very plain language and then throw me a T-shirt?’ Many people probably look at a university president as sitting in a big house, not needing to worry about recruiting, whatever, but times change. I know it’s good business for him and it’s good business for our kids.”
