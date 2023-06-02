MURRAY — The Murray State University Town & Gown Community Band will present two free concerts this summer. The first concert will take place at 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 6, at the Rotary Amphitheater located in Central Park on Gil Hopson Drive. In the event of inclement weather, the concert will be held at Lovett Auditorium on Murray State’s campus.
The second summer concert will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 4, inside Lovett Auditorium during the annual Freedom Fest celebration. The Town & Gown Community Chorale will also perform during the July 4 concert and will be conducted by Dr. Bradley Almquist, Murray State professor of music.
The Town & Gown Community Band, which is made up of about 80 members from both Murray State and the community, will be conducted by Dr. Brent Johnson, Murray State director of bands. Participants at the June 6 concert will enjoy musical pieces such as Ride, Songs of Old Kentucky and The Fairest of the Fair, to name a few. The public is welcome to bring lawn chairs and blankets to the amphitheater.
“On behalf of the university, we are pleased to continue the cherished tradition of the community band and chorale again this summer,” said Christian Barnes, coordinator of the Town & Gown Community Partnership program. “We remain incredibly thankful for the generous individuals and organizations who support Murray State Town & Gown and the cultural opportunities it provides.”
Both concerts are free and the public is cordially invited to attend.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.