Town & Gown Band

The Murray State University Town & Gown Community Band to present two free concerts this summer.

 Photo provided

MURRAY — The Murray State University Town & Gown Community Band will present two free concerts this summer. The first concert will take place at 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 6, at the Rotary Amphitheater located in Central Park on Gil Hopson Drive. In the event of inclement weather, the concert will be held at Lovett Auditorium on Murray State’s campus.

The second summer concert will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 4, inside Lovett Auditorium during the annual Freedom Fest celebration. The Town & Gown Community Chorale will also perform during the July 4 concert and will be conducted by Dr. Bradley Almquist, Murray State professor of music.

