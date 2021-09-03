MURRAY – The president of the Murray State University Student Government Association is drawing praise from administrators for spearheading a campaign to encourage COVID-19 vaccination among students, aiming to get at least 80% to get the shot.
Ian Puckett, a senior from Mayfield, is the SGA president and student regent on the Murray State Board of Regents. He said that, along with diversity and mental health initiatives on campus, combating COVID-19 and transitioning back to a normal campus life was one of the three main issues he emphasized in his campaign platform when he ran for his current term.
“The COVID-19 pandemic is not over,” he said. “We are getting back to some sense of normalcy, and the governor did recently say that we would have no more lockdowns and no more capacity guidelines because (unlike in 2020) this time around, we have a vaccine to fight it. So it is a different manifestation of the fight, but we’re still fighting against it.”
Puckett said a lot of misinformation on the science behind the vaccines has been circulating, and that has been something that SGA and other leadership at the university has tried its best to dispel. For example, Puckett said Murray State’s chief medical officer, Dr. Bob Hughes, spoke to several groups of student athletes to give them the facts about the vaccine and encourage them to get it.
“Unfortunately, there are also a lot of political issues right now that would prevent someone from getting the vaccine, and we’re concerned about that,” Puckett said. “Of course, we totally understand that some people simply can’t get it because of medical reasons or because they have pre-existing conditions. But I think the main thing that we’re focused on right now is just getting as many that can be healthily vaccinated as possible because the only way we’re really going to get back to total normalcy is by making sure we’ve got some herd immunity built up to this virus.”
Puckett said the idea for a student vaccination initiative came up when he was recently having lunch with Murray State Vice President for Student Affairs Don Robertson. After their conversation, Murray State President Bob Jackson called Puckett and told him Hughes had said that with any group you’re working with, the bare minimum you would want is for 70% of the group to be fully vaccinated, but it’s a good idea to aim for 80%. With that in mind, Puckett asked Jackson what he thought of him introducing a resolution at the next SGA meeting setting a goal of 80% student vaccinations, and Jackson agreed that would be a great idea.
“Sure enough, we met for our first Student Government Association meeting on Aug. 18, one day after classes started, and I presented the resolution to the senate and it passed unanimously,” Puckett said.
After the vote, a senator approached Puckett and told him she thought he should record a video of the speech he delivered during the meeting and send it out to the entire student body. He said he agreed that was a wonderful idea, so he contacted Murray State Digital Media Services Manager Jeremy McKeel and Executive Director of Marketing and Communication Shawn Touney, and they liked the idea as well.
“I went over to Jeremy’s office the next day and shot the video, and the rest is history,” Puckett said. “Jeremy did a great job shooting the video, and Shawn has been a miracle worker with this. Shawn has been amazing getting the video sent out over text message and email to the student body and administration. I couldn’t have done it by myself.”
Puckett said he also talked to Robertson and Jackson about offering incentives to students who accepted his challenge to get vaccinated. Robertson told him the university had already been planning on some incentives, including $1,000 being given to the student organization that achieves the highest vaccination rate among its members. He said several larger organizations are eligible for the incentives, including Greek organizations, the Residential College Association, the Black Student Council, the LGBTQA Alliance and the International Student Organization. The winning organization will be able to use the incentive money for its programming needs, he said.
“We wanted to make sure that we included organizations that had adequate amounts of people that could compete with each other, because if you have an organization that has, say, 10 people in the same category as an organization that has 100, it’s a lot easier for that 10-person organization to get fully vaccinated than the one with 100 members,” Puckett said. “We’re doing our best to make sure there’s fair competition amongst the organizations within each respective category.”
Puckett said students seem to be very excited about a parking incentive for individuals. Vaccinated students will be put into a random drawing, and five of them will get to park in “blue zones” reserved for staff vehicles. There will also be a drawing in which students can win $200 in dining/flex dollars. Puckett said he has been pleased to hear from students that they found it easy to upload copies of their vaccination cards to the myGate website. Puckett added that since myGate is dealing with medical information, the vaccination cards are kept confidential.
Robertson said the administration is very supportive of the SGA resolution Puckett proposed.
“It goes hand in hand with what we’ve been saying at the university in terms of the importance of vaccinations, and it certainly helps as we’re rolling out the incentives for individual students, as well as group competitions for the highest percentage (within those organizations),” Robertson said. “Student vaccinations are critical. We want to keep our students on our campus safe and we want to keep it as near normal as it can be. Getting to an 80% rate would be great, so we’re very appreciative of student government (taking on that leadership role). I commend Ian Puckett … for putting that forward, and it shows that student government is providing the right leadership for the campus.”
Hughes said he thought the student vaccination push and accompanying incentives were a great idea and he was happy to do anything to support a campaign that would get more people vaccinated.
“I look at it (this way): one more person vaccinated who wasn’t vaccinated before is a victory,” Hughes said. “It’s a life-saving event for these people, and they may not realize it at the time, but literally, that’s what you’re doing. You’re saving lives when you get vaccinated because anywhere from 90-99% of the people that are in the hospital from COVID-19 right now are unvaccinated. And even the ones who recover (can have lingering effects).”
Hughes said the general population of Calloway County is about 52-54% vaccinated right now. He said the rate on the Murray State campus is higher than that, but he doesn’t have concrete data on those rates. He estimated, though, that probably 60-70% of the campus population is vaccinated. He added that before the Delta variant became the dominant coronavirus strain, a solid 30-35% of American adults were totally unwilling to receive a shot, but the percentage of people who say they would never consider it has now dropped to around 20%.
“I think that’s just because of the number of cases we’re seeing right now and the concern people have,” Hughes said.
Murray-Calloway County Hospital announced this week that it continues to see increases in new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.
“We are also experiencing high volume for other non COVID-19 related conditions,” MCCH said on its Facebook page Monday. “We have been aggressively managing our outpatient surgery and procedure volume to ensure everyone in the community is able to receive the care that they need, while having capacity to care for patients with COVID-19. We are currently at capacity for ICU beds and ventilators. We are able to provide critical care and use additional ventilators in nontraditional care locations using our disaster plans. This will require the cancellation of elective and possibly delay urgent procedures in order to create additional critical care capacity. We appreciate your patience during this difficult time.”
