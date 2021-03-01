MURRAY —Murray State University Vice President of Finance and Administrative Services Jackie Dudley told members of the Board of Regents the institution is currently underfunded by $4 million due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Dudley outlined financial impacts related to the pandemic for the board during their meeting on Friday.
She said the university has seen an estimated $16 million in losses for fiscal year 2021, which will end in June. She said $12 million in federal funding the university received through the institutional share of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, or CARES Act, will cover a portion of those losses, but will still leave the university underfunded as they prepare to enter fiscal year 2022.
Dudley said this relief funding comes from a few different pots: initial CARES Act funding, about $1.8 million of federal flow-through funds that were administered by the state, and $7.1 million from the last COVID-19 relief bill passed by Congress in December. She said the university has not been able to use many of those funds from the latest COVID-19 relief bill yet because the Federal Department of Education has not sent out the specifics for spending.
“We hear some schools are using those funds and getting them out, but they are taking some chances in doing that because we do not have compliance directions from the department yet,” Dudley said. “We’ve been looking for them every week, but have not received them...that’s presenting a challenge for us.”
Dudley said the university doesn’t physically have those relief funds in their accounts, rather they are available for them to be drawn from the Federal Department of Education. She said that is typically how these federal funds are spent.
“It would be nice if we got a big check, but the federal government has never let us operate like that with dollars we get from them, it’s always on a reimbursement basis,” Dudley said.
President Bob Jackson told the board that even though this seems like a delay, it is nearly identical to how relief funds were disbursed and spent in spring of 2020 with the first round of the CARES Act.
Dudley said the university has received a total of $18 million in federal relief funding, but $6 million of that comes from the Student Emergency Grant share of the CARES Act. She said this is not able to be applied to losses in revenue because it must go back to students directly, though some of the funding is already approved to be used for technological advancements. Murray State Chief Information Officer Brian Verkamp told the board about a wireless internet expansion project that will help achieve having nearly full-coverage on campus.
Dudley said there is a chance the university will receive more relief funds through the next COVID-19 stimulus bill, which is expected to be passed this spring. But, there are other factors she said they will be closely monitoring in the Kentucky legislative session. President Jackson said funding pensions is still the greatest budget threat the university is faced with.
Government and Institutional Relations Director Jordan Smith told the board the Kentucky Legislative Session is nearing the end of their short session this spring where they will pass a one-year budget. This is different from how the budget is typically passed, because the legislature typically approves budgets on a biennial basis. A one-year budget was also passed in 2020 due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.
Smith said one priority bill for the university is House Bill 8, the Kentucky Employee Retirement System Pension bill, which would change the KERS non-hazardous employee contribution rates, which would go from a percentage of payroll to a level-dollar funding. This change in the calculation of rates creates a massive disparity among all public universities in the Commonwealth. He said this change would increase Murray State’s rates from 49.7% to 98.8%, or about a $4 million annual increase. He said House Bill 8 has passed the House, but expects to see tweaks as it passes through the Senate.
There are two bills that could provide some relief to Murray State’s funding woes. Smith said another bill to watch is House Bill 258, or the Teacher’s Retirement System bill. He said the bill will create a new fully-funded hybrid TRS tier for new hires only. Smith said the bill is a result of a public pension work group committee that was developed in the interim session by the legislature, which President Jackson helped serve on. He said the wide-spread collaboration on the bill helped create something that “all parties can live with.” HB 258 passed the House and is waiting to be heard in the Senate. Another bill that could potentially benefit Murray State is Senate Bill 135, also known as the Performance Funding Bill. Smith said the bill has passed the Senate unanimously and expects it to pass easily in the House. He said this bill was also crafted by a work group composed of leadership from all of Kentucky’s public universities.
“We’re really happy with Senate Bill 135, it meets all of the tweaks we have recommended and is going to create a more equitable funding mechanism compared to the last iteration of the bill,” Smith said.
Despite potential pension changes looming from the Kentucky Legislature, Dudley told the board that the university is planning on budgeting for a traditional summer and fall semester where students are more present on campus as the threat of COVID-19 lessens.
“The revenues, whether it be athletics or student events, and the expenditures we will have, those will all be developed and in the budget with that traditional, face-to-face, students being on campus, eating in the dining hall, eating at Chick-fil-a; all of those things will be budgeted to be in place for the fall semester,” Dudley said.
She said one remaining question going into fiscal year 2022 is the amount of losses from COVID-19, such as the cost of additional PPE, and also the unknown revenues from upcoming pandemic relief packages.
Dudley said there will be an additional budget committee meeting on April 8, scheduled deliberately after the legislative session has ended so they might know more about the budget, as well as a campus town hall meeting on April 14. She said she expects both of these meetings will be done virtually. She said there is also a special board meeting scheduled for April 23 to approve tuition and fees for the fiscal year 2022 budget. Dudley said she also hopes to approve housing and dining fees at this board meeting.
