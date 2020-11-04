LOUISVILLE – A Murray State University freshman from outside of Louisville on Saturday became the first female Eagle Scout in Kentucky.
According to a news release from the Lincoln Heritage Council of Boy Scouts of America, Amanda Dewey completed her Eagle Board of Review effective Saturday morning, when the Board of Review formalized her status at the Lincoln Heritage Council Office in Louisville. Dewey – who is from Crestwood in Oldham County – is the first female Eagle Scout for Troop 30GT, the Seneca District, and the Lincoln Heritage Council, and the first in Louisville and the state of Kentucky.
Dewey has two brothers, Seth and Collin, who have also earned Eagle Scout rank.
She first joined Venturing Crew 380 in 2016 and then was the first girl to sign up to help found Troop 30GT when Boy Scouts of America announced that they would charter an all-girl Scouts BSA Troops starting Feb. 1, 2019. Dewey earned her First Class rank in just over four months and has completed the remaining ranks in the minimum possible time. Dewey completed BSA’s National Youth Leadership Training (NYLT) and National Advanced Youth Leadership Experience (NAYLE) courses and later returned to staff an NYLT course as a Troop Guide. She is also a Brotherhood member of the Order of the Arrow.
Dewey’s Eagle Scout Service Project was to build a kiosk for the new Harrods Creek Park in Prospect. Both of her parents, Byron and Carrie Dewey, are active adult leaders with Troop 30 and Troop 30GT.
In her Eagle Scout application, Dewey wrote, “When they announced that females can join Scouts BSA, I was ecstatic and joined as fast as I could. … I decided to work towards being Eagle Scout because I saw the way my brothers had grown and had heard all the stories of their great experiences.”
Troop 30GT’s Scoutmaster Mike Harlan said, “We founded Troop 30GT because we thought it was important for girls to have the same opportunity for leadership development, recognition, and outdoor skills and fun that boys have been having in Scouting for over 100 years. We’re very proud that Amanda is our first Eagle Scout, and we expect many more girls to follow her lead and earn this prestigious achievement.”
The news release said Troop 30 was founded in 1916 as one of the first Boy Scout Troops in the Louisville area, and is one of the oldest Jewish-sponsored Troops in the USA; the first Eagle Scout in Kentucky was from Troop 30. Troop 30 and Troop 30GT are both chartered by The Temple (Congregation Adath Israel Brith Shalom in Louisville). Troop 30GT has outdoor outings every month, including backpacking, caving, canoeing and kayaking, climbing, shotgun shooting, and horseback riding, with special practices to ensure COVID-19 safety. Troop 30GT currently has 10 active Scouts and welcomes any interested girls and their parents. Troop 30 currently has over 50 active Scouts and welcomes any interested boys and their parents.
