MURRAY — Murray State University student Katie Deckard is a woman on a mission.
Last Saturday, this was exhibited in full. She and other family members stayed up all of the previous night preparing pies and other baked goods for display and sale at that day’s Downtown Farmers Market on Murray’s court square.
They had not even had a single wink of sleep when they arrived on the square to take their place, which seems the perfect way to move into the next part of this story. All of that effort was in the name of raising money for her to be part of an event next year that will have her and about 20 others literally running across the country, in hopes of finding a cure for cancer.
“I do have a very close family friend who was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer. I don’t think anybody should have to go through that,” Deckard said in between talking to both customers and well wishers at her booth. In that one day, she raised more than $400. Her goal for this month is $600.
“I figure that if I can make a difference and stay up all night and bake pies and all of that, then I’ll do it,” she said.
Actually, Deckard has already been meeting challenges much larger than staying up all night. During her sophomore year at Evansville Central High School in Evansville, Indiana, she experienced an accident as her rodeo horse slipped and fell, shattering one of her ankles.
“I’m great. It’s all great. My ankle has pins and screws that have it all together,” she said, returning her focus to people fighting cancer. “The thing I keep telling myself is that pain I feel in my legs is but a fraction of what others are feeling.”
That injury has not slowed her down. She went on to enroll at Murray State and compete with its rodeo team while pursuing a double major in pre-vet and vet tech.
Now, thanks to the encouragement of a friend at Murray State, she is expanding her horizons, from riding to running.
“I’ve been running for about a year-and-a-half and I just fell in love with it,” Deckard said. “Then I started reading about something called the Ulman Foundation.”
The Ulman Foundation is a Baltimore-based group that is seeking to create a community of support for young adults and their loved ones, impacted by cancer. Each year, the Ulman Foundation sponsors a cross-country run known as the 4K for Cancer, which charges all participants to raise at least $4,000 before either running from Baltimore to San Francisco or using a bicycle to complete the trek.
Last year, another Murray State student, Kristen Proctor, participated in the 4K for Cancer and Deckard said she has already been talking to Proctor about her experience.
“The biggest challenge I think is going to be running in the heat, and running through the Grand Canyon,” Deckard said of the mission that will begin in June on the East Coast and end sometime in August on the Pacific Coast. “It’s going to be toasty.
“The good news is that there are going to be four teams, two bike teams and two teams that run and each team has about 20 of us. To run across the country with 20 other people? Yeah, absolutely that makes me feel better about this because I think that means we’re going to have a lot of support out there.”
Deckard said that so far, she is the only athlete committed for the 2020 4K for Cancer from Kentucky. However, this is not going to be the only cancer-related running challenge she will face in the future. The first one comes in December, the annual Memphis Marathon, a 26.2-mile run in Memphis, Tennessee that benefits St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, the leading research center for child cancers in the world.
Founded by entertainment mogul Danny Thomas in the 1950s, St. Jude’s efforts have put major dents in the mortality rates of numerous diseases that used to be 100 percent fatal.
“This is going to my first marathon,” Deckard said, noting that she and her running buddy will be preparing for the Memphis event by running in half-marathons today in Hopkinsville and next month in Murray.
Deckard has a page that tells of her mission for the Ulman Foundation on Facebook. There, viewers can learn how to donate to her cause as well.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.