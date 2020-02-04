MURRAY — Due to ongoing concerns about the coronavirus that originated in China, Murray State University has decided to temporarily suspend university-related or university-sponsored ventures to that nation tor its students, faculty and staff.
This was expressed in an email sent to the campus community by Murray State President Dr. Bob Jackson on Friday.
“The university has been closely following developments related to the coronavirus which originated in China and continues to spread there and abroad,” Jackson said in the email that was circulated on Friday. “Yesterday (Thursday), the U.S. Department of State issued a travel advisory for those considering traveling to China. Because of the increased risk of exposure to this illness, the university is temporarily suspending university-related or university-sponsored trips to China for our students, faculty and staff.
“We remain hopeful that we can resume normal travel schedules in the very near future in furtherance of important academic and cultural opportunities and exchanges.”
Jackson’s email included a link to the State Department’s advisory. That link is https://travel.state.gov/content/travel/en/traveladvisories/traveladvisories/china-travel-advisory.html.
On its website, CNN reported late Monday afternoon that 17,000 people have been infected by this disease in China, with more than 360 people having died. CNN also said that more than 170 cases have been reported in more than 20 countries.
In the United States, so far, only 11 cases have been confirmed, with six of those in California.
Last week, Murray State Vice President of Student Affairs Dr. Don Robertson said that no students currently enrolled on the campus are from the part of China where it is believed that this ailment originated, the Wuhan province, home to about 14 million people. He also said it is not believed Murray State has had relations with students from that province in several years.
