MURRAY — Murray State University will host an open house from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday at Waterfield Library to seek community input on a potential design plan for the upcoming Woods Park.
The park will stand at the corner of North 14th and Olive streets, which was formerly occupied by Woods Hall. The building was demolished in 2019 and converted into green space.
University Director of Facilities Management Jason Youngblood and Associate Director of Facilities Design and Construction Angela Lampe are collaborating with Bacon-Farmer-Workman on a prospective design concept that will be on display at the open house. Project committee members will be on hand to answer questions and a suggestion box will be available for written feedback.
The committee is made up of the following members:
• Murray State First Lady Karen Jackson
• City of Murray First Lady Gayle Rogers
• Retired Murray State professor and Murray City Councilman Terry Strieter
• Murray State Vice President for Finance and Administrative Services Jackie Dudley
• Murray State Director of Facilities Management Jason Youngblood
• Murray State Arthur J. Bauernfeind College of Business Development Officer Brian Canerdy.
