MURRAY – For Arlene Keys of Murray, Christmas came a little early this year.
First, there was her family coming into Murray for the holiday, which included a few surprise arrivals – namely her son, Robert Skinner, who somehow had found time to temporarily get away from his head coaching job with a Georgia basketball program. Others had come from such places as Texas, Maryland, New York and other states.
And as she would learn, they were also up to something, and it manifested itself Monday afternoon in The Quad at Murray State University. It was a photo opportunity, one for her family to say both “Merry Christmas’ and “thank you,” as they gathered in front of the historical marker near Pogue Library, a marker bearing Keys’ name as being one of the first African American students to integrate the campus in 1955.
It was a time for the family, spanning several generations, to honor her for being an inspiration when it comes to education.
“They put it over on me! It was a surprise, and I told every one of them that I’m going to spank them all. Ha ha!” Keys said after she was in the center for a family photograph that consisted of nearly 30 of her relatives. “They did surprise me and I love them for it too. I wouldn’t take $1 million for any of them.
“For one thing, I thank God that I’m still here. I’m 85, after all.”
A Lyon County student named Mary Ford Holland officially broke the color barrier at what was then called Murray State College in the summer of ‘55. Keys was one of four students who arrived that fall, along with Earl Perry, Geneva Arnold and Bobby Brandon, all graduates of Murray’s Douglass High School. Keys said she never had any problems while a student at Murray State.
“They treated us real nice,” she said, thinking of how the campus, in its appearance today with numerous buildings in place that were not even envisioned back then, does not resemble the place she attended in the ‘50s when it was being led by then-President Dr. Ralph Woods, who would serve the longest tenure in that office. “Oooooh! You’re right about that! It has changed … a lot.”
However, over the years, one thing that has stayed firm in the Keys family is how education and the pursuit of it is of paramount importance. In that group that gathered Monday were many people that have used their education as the foundation for some careers that have spanned many years, as well as others that are just starting.
One thing was for sure. Every person there that afternoon knew that Keys was a big reason they are having the chances to do what they do. One of those is Keys’ niece, Tamikia Dumas of Lexington, who has served 23 years as a director in the social work program at the University of Kentucky. She earned her undergraduate degree in 1987 from Murray State, then earned her master’s four years later.
She is one of several Murray State graduates in the family.
“When I look at that marker, it shows that there have always been other people that have come before us that have paved the way and have made sacrifices to help us to be able to have the life we have, and I don’t take any of that for granted,” Dumas said. “I feel like my job is to be able to give back and to share (what Arlene, as well as her mother, Alice Dean Keys, have expressed) and I think that is why I serve as a mentor to other students (at UK).”
Dumas’ sister, Tonya Dumas-Williams, has been with American Airlines since 1993 after graduating from Murray State in 1990, She said a big reason the family wanted to utilize its Christmas visit this year for this photo opportunity is because it did not get that chance with Alice Dean, who she said has also been highly instrumental in teaching the value of education to the family members. This includes her own children, one of whom graduated this month from Delaware State University.
“After my aunt was recognized in 2005 (when the marker was established in The Quad) I wanted us to take a big family picture like we’re doing today with my grandmother but unfortunately her health wouldn’t allow it,” Dumas-Williams said. “So I told the others, ‘We HAVE to do this because my aunt is 85 now, so I kept talking to my mom (Mary) and sister about it, and the main thing was we had to center it around my cousin, who is the basketball coach.”
That cousin is Skinner, who is the head coach of the women’s basketball program at Albany State University in Albany, Georgia. He had coached the team just two days earlier in a game in Albany, but he said nothing was keeping him from being part of this celebration of his mother.
“I try to get back here as often as possible, but it’s a little harder for me,” said Skinner, a 1979 graduate of Murray State, remembering past family gatherings that he said invariably would eventually come to the subject of education. “Yeah, most of those times we’ll end up discussing where we all matriculated from and, with two of my cousins having gone to school here too, Murray State always reigns big in our family and in our hearts.”
Skinner, who has been at Albany State the past 30 years, also having led its women’s softball and volleyball programs in that time, said he shared Tonya’s urgency about being part of Monday’s photo. He was not able to be at The Quad the day his mother’s name was unveiled on the marker in 2005.
“Oh man! That was a great honor and that was one of the reasons I wanted to come back for this,” he said.
