MURRAY — Area farmers and agriculture officials once again took a hay ride to the tobacco fields of the West Farm of Murray State University this week to see results of a partnership that has been going strong for nearly 20 years.
The Twilight Tobacco Tours for dark-fired tobacco began after the University of Kentucky joined forces with Murray State to perform field tests on plants at the West Farm. UK already had a very highly-regarded research facility near Princeton, but this partnership allowed it access to a place where the soil is known for being richer.
So ever since, the partners have been hosting this tour to show farmers the results of trials based on a number of scenarios, the most important of which is how disease was faced. Thursday night, about 40 area farmers jumped on hay bales pulled by tractors and took a relaxing venture in search of valuable information.
“It’s interesting. I’ve been coming to this every year they’ve had it, and you learn things you didn’t know before,” said J.D. Orr, who has farmed tobacco near Lynn Grove in western Calloway County since he was 13. He is now 75. “Tobacco is a big part of the economy around here. It’s amazing how things have changed.”
Orr now farms burley crops, but he said he still felt the need to come see how dark tobacco is faring because the two crops do face similar threats, like disease. Dr. Tony Brannon, dean of the Hutson School of Agriculture at Murray State, said this is one of the reasons this event is so valuable to local farmers.
“You always want to be relevant, and I even heard talk (Thursday) about how things are just now emerging in other areas and how other things are changing,” Brannon said. “We also think back and reminisce about how big issues from two or three years ago are not even on the radar anymore. One of these is stem breakage. Back then, we didn’t know why it was happening, then that passes and now we have another one, angular leaf spot, that’s become a problem so we try to help (UK) and help the farmers in whatever research is needed.
“It’s about talking about what was found in trials this year, and that will impact the future year and beyond and it’s very important that we do this because resources are scarce and when you can have partnership in anything, when we can allow our asset – in our case, these fields – to benefit farmers in the region, that’s what it’s all about. (UK employees) have a statewide mission to extension and through research and we’re proud to participate with them on it and we welcome them on our campus anytime.”
Matt Chadwick is the agriculture extension agent for Calloway County at its office that is led by UK’s Cooperative Extension Agency. He said the biggest value he sees from the annual tours is how they pertain to a certain area.
“It’s county-specific research right here in Calloway County, as well as (the Jackson Purchase) region,” Chadwick said. “The weather patterns here are different, soil types are different than the rest of the state, so that’s really important and (UK Extension Tobacco Specialist) Dr. Andy Bailey and his crew, they’re all very keen on focusing on farmers’ concerns.
“They’re learning just as much about what they’re going to be researching next year and they’re showing farmers what they have researched this year. That’s a very important aspect of it as well.”
Bailey said his people are glad to be in Murray.
“We appreciate the help of Murray State with dark tobacco research, as far as being able to do field research, but also for being able to have barn space for air-cured and dark-fired tobacco,” he said.
Brannon also said that Murray State is partnered with UK on soybean and industrial hemp projects as well.
