Murray State University earns 2023-2024 Military Friendly School designation

Military Friendly recently awarded Murray State University with its 2023-2024 Military Friendly School designation.

MURRAY -  Along with several other recent rankings that Murray State University has received, Military Friendly has awarded the university with the 2023-2024 Military Friendly School designation. Institutions earning the Military Friendly School designation were evaluated using both public data sources and responses from a proprietary survey. More than 1,800 schools participated in the 2023-2024 survey with 530 earning the designation.

"Murray State University’s recognition as a Military Friendly School for 2023-2024 highlights a long tradition of supporting and listening to our military connected students. We strive to not only maintain but improve services and benefits provided to our military connected students,” said Dr. Don Robertson, vice president of student affairs and enrollment management. 