MURRAY — The Murray State University Foundation has established the Tammie Riggins Memorial Scholarship, named in honor of the late Riggins, ’09, ’15, who worked for nearly 20 years at the Murray State University Foundation.
Funded through an endowment established by Tammie’s friends and family — including her husband, Mark, ’79, and daughter, Chelsea, ’08, ‘09, ’11 — the scholarship memorializes Tammie’s loving spirit while assisting Racers as they earn their degree at Murray State.
Tammie, a Murray native and graduate of Murray High School, began college in 1977 before life took her in other directions and on plenty of adventures. She returned to her higher education journey and graduated with her associate of arts in business from the university in 2009. She continued her education while working-full time and taking care of her family, earning her bachelor of interdisciplinary studies (commerce and leadership) in 2015.
Tammie worked for nearly 20 years as the executive secretary for the Murray State University Foundation, where she especially enjoyed mentoring student workers. She loved her students, assisting them with course studies, life challenges and even helping them apply for scholarship support. Tammie was adored by her student workers and loved by her colleagues and the Murray State University Foundation Board of Trustees.
“Tammie thought it was important to further a person’s education after high school and we hope this scholarship honors her by providing momentum to students to start and earn a degree at Murray State University,” Mark said.
“She brought her caring nature to campus every day and we want her legacy to be forever remembered with this scholarship,” Chelsea added.
“Tammie was such a caring and engaging person. And what a smile!” said Dr. David Durr, Murray State University Foundation president. “She loved her student workers and was fiercely protective of them. Tammie valued all of the trustees and they all loved and valued her. She is definitely missed.”
To be eligible for the scholarship, students must be graduates of Murray High School, enrolled full-time at Murray State as either a freshman or sophomore and hold a GPA of 3.0 or greater on a 4.0 scale. Financial need will be considered when choosing recipients.
Recipients will receive a minimum of $1,000, with awards payable over two semesters each year.
The University Foundation is seeking to raise $50,000 for the scholarship fund; gifts can be made online by visiting murraystate.edu/givenow, or via a check made payable to the Murray State University Foundation and mailed to the Murray State Office of Development, 200 Heritage Hall, Murray, KY 42071.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.