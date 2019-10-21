MURRAY — The theme for the 2019 homecoming festivities at Murray State University was “Return of the Racers.”
That could mean anything. After all, alumni “return” every year for this activity, to see old friends and to revisit memories.
The Murray State way, though, is not to be ordinary. The Racer way is to be bold, and that was on full display in how the theme was utilized. Somehow, it became chock full of the famous science-fiction movie series, “Star Wars,” and everywhere people turned, Darth Vader, Obi Wan Kenobi, the TIE fighters, Millennium Falcon and many others from the series were managing to appear.
“I love the ‘Star Wars’ theme. I think it’s awesome,” said Murray State Class of ’18 member Chloe Farris, who returned from Colorado to her hometown for this past weekend’s festivities that included the annual parade, with the ‘Star Wars’ idea being followed to the hilt.
With every float and unit that drove past Farris and her friends came the chance to relive a childhood tradition — parade candy.
“I love being with my friends’ kids and watching them work for their candy,” she said. “I came to this parade every year and did the same thing they’re doing. It’s a great experience to help them today.”
Featured guests for the parade were members of the 1969 graduating class, who marked 50 years since they officially become alums. They had an area specially positioned for them with rows of chair-back seats near the intersection of North Eighth and Main streets.
“This is a good seat, best seat in town, as a matter of fact,” said Class of ’69 member Dr. Jerry Sue Thornton, who had the chance to remember the time she participated in the parade as Miss Murray State University after she came to Murray from her hometown of Earlington in Hopkins County. She also is a former member of the Murray State Board of Regents.
“It’s really fun to be back, but it’s even more fun to watch (the campus) grow and what what’s happening with education. It is the best place to get a first-class education.
Fellow Class of ’69 member Larry Ball of Aurora remembered back to his days at Murray State by donning a baseball cap with a definite retro feel. It featured the old Murray State logo of the mascot Dunker running through a capital M.
“Dunker, baby!” Ball said as he and others enjoyed the parade, one where he stood in the middle of Main Street to lead his classmates in a singing of the Murray State music standard, “The Old Grey Mare.”
“Yes sir. It kind of reminds me of old Cutchin Field. You know, we used to sit down on the field for football games. That wouldn’t work today. We all would’ve been hurt (because a real-life horse runs around the field now at Stewart Stadium).”
It also was a big weekend for the Alpha Phi Alpha Zeta Omicron Chapter at Murray State, as its members also celebrated 50 years on the campus. The first president of that fraternity, Melvin Ferguson, and his wife, Vanna, were the grand marshals for Saturday’s parade.
Murray native Dennis Jackson, who actually graduated before A Phi A was established as the first black frat on the campus, was able to join during his graduate studies at Murray State and said seeing the group honored in this manner meant a lot.
It is also a reminder of how fast time really moves.
“It’s just amazing how time passes so fast. I mean, you blink your eyes and it’s like you go to sleep for another year,” Jackson said. “It really is amazing to see this crowd and everyone mingling together. Things seem to be moving in the right direction.”
This was also a time of remembrance for campus, as it marked the first homecoming in many years without beloved journalism and mass communications professor Robert “Doc” McGaughey. A major part of the campus for many years, McGaughey died in June from leukemia.
However, whether it was out of love, or to spite the fact that he has left this earth, JMC personnel made sure McGaughey had a presence Saturday, using a large photograph from homecomings past, complete with McGaughey in his trademark blue cowboy hat, to greet alumni.
“Doc is everywhere, and this would not be homecoming at Murray State without Doc McGaughey,” said McGaughey’s longtime friend and colleague Bob Valentine, who was one of the many visitors to pose with the photograph that was part of an effort to raise money for a scholarship in McGaughey’s name. “He would love this day. He would love the colors and so many people coming back to celebrate the traditions and heritage that he loved so much.
“He’s still here!”
