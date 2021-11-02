Murray State University jazz ensembles return on stage for a concert for first time in 18 months

MURRAY — Murray State University’s nationally recognized Jazz Orchestra, Jazz Workshop and Blue Jazz Combo will return to stage with an on-campus concert today at 7:30 p.m. in the Curris Center Ballroom. All three groups are under the direction of Professor of Music and Director of Jazz Studies, Dr. Todd E. Hill. The concert is free and open to the public, with those in attendance being asked to follow the Racer Safe and Healthy Guidelines, which includes the wearing of face masks while indoors.
The 70-minute program will open with the Blue Jazz Combo performing three small-group jazz classics: Freddie Hubbard’s “Red Clay,” Antonio Carlos Jobim’s “One Note Samba” and Wayne Shorter’s “Yes or No.” The Blue Jazz Combo is composed of five horns and five rhythm players.
The Jazz Workshop is a unique ensemble comprising five saxophones, violin and a full rhythm section. They will be performing five selections to include George Gershwin’s “Strike Up the Band,” Duke Ellington’s “It Don’t Mean a Thing,” Perez Prado’s “Mambo No.5,” Irving Berlin’s “Puttin’ on the Ritz” and Louis Prima’s”Jump, Jive and Wail.”
The Jazz Orchestra is a full-sized traditional big band including five saxophones, five trumpets, five trombones and five rhythm players. The Jazz Orchestra will open with a tribute to Murray State’s first campus dance band from approximately a hundred years ago, “The Kentucky Stompers” with one of their numbers “I Found a New Baby”. Other selections include Sammy Nestico’s masterpiece written for and recorded by Count Basie, “The Queen Bee”, a vocal feature for Audri Hughes of Paducah, “How Long Has This Been Going On?” by George and Ira Gershwin, Duke Ellington’s “Sepia Panorama”, Dizzy Gillespie’s “Night in Tunisia”, Benny Golson’s “Whisper Not” and a Jeff Jarvis old-school funk composition, “Critical Mass”.
Under the direction of Dr. Todd E. Hill since 2006, the Murray State Jazz Orchestra has presented four invited concerts for the Kentucky Music Educators Conference (and a fifth will be made in February 2022). The group has made four invited appearances at the famed Elmhurst College Jazz Festival, including “Outstanding Band” awards, and more than 25 outstanding soloist presentations. They presented a 2014 feature concert at the prestigious MidWest International Band and Orchestra Clinic in Chicago, Illinois, to great acclaim. The group sponsors the annual Jamey Aebersold Jazz Festival at Murray State, attracting between 250 and 400 students to the campus annually. The Murray State Jazz Orchestra has five albums presently available on Apple Music and iTunes for download and streaming.
