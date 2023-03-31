Murray State University presents annual ‘Swing into Spring’ concerts

MURRAY - Recently-renovated Lovett Auditorium will host the Murray State University Jazz Ensembles for "Swing into Spring 2023" at 6:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 4. The concert is free and open to the public. The groups are directed by Dr. Todd E. Hill, professor of music and director of jazz studies at Murray State.
At 6:30 p.m., the Jazz Combo “Tentette” will focus on small group style and feature improvisation. Selections will include Dizzy Gillespie’s “Woody n’ You (Algo Bueno)” and “Con Alma,” John Coltrane’s “Blue Train” and “Moment’s Notice,” and Thelonious Monk’s “Epistrophy” and “Well, You Needn’t.”
The Murray State Jazz Band will come to the stage to open the Big Band portion of the program beginning at 7:30 p.m. The band will perform five big band classics for their program: “The Opener” by Carl Strommen, “Harlem Nocturne” by Earle Hagen, “Woodchopper’s Ball” by Woody Herman, “The Golden Horns,” a trombone section feature by Dick Fenno, and “Birdland” composed by Joe Zawinul and featured by the 1970s jazz fusion group “Weather Report.”
After a short intermission to change sets, the award-winning Murray State Jazz Orchestra will perform Count Basie's "The Magic Flea," Tommy Dorsey’s version of “On the Sunny Side of the Street” arranged by Sy Oliver, Charlie Parker’s “Just Friends” as arranged for Supersax by Med Flory, Duke Ellington’s recorded version of “The Royal Garden Blues” arranged by Billy Strayhorn, and “Sir Duke,” written in tribute to Ellington by Stevie Wonder. A string trio will be added for “Sunny Side” and “Just Friends.” After a brief set change, senior saxophonist Liam Newman, a four-year jazz orchestra member will perform “Georgia On My Mind” as a feature. The orchestra will then perform Stan Kenton’s version of Billy Strayhorn’s “Lush Life” featuring Hill at the piano and senior Luke Weatherly on trombone, and close with a jazz fusion classic “Some Skunk Funk” from the Brecker Brothers’ “Heavy
