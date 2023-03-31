Murray State University presents annual ‘Swing into Spring’ concerts

Recently-renovated Lovett Auditorium will host the Murray State University Jazz Ensembles for "Swing into Spring 2023" at 6:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 4. The concert is free and open to the public. Pictured is the Murray State Jazz Orchestra.

 Photo provided

MURRAY - Recently-renovated Lovett Auditorium will host the Murray State University Jazz Ensembles for "Swing into Spring 2023" at 6:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 4. The concert is free and open to the public. The groups are directed by Dr. Todd E. Hill, professor of music and director of jazz studies at Murray State.

At 6:30 p.m., the Jazz Combo “Tentette” will focus on small group style and feature improvisation. Selections will include Dizzy Gillespie’s “Woody n’ You (Algo Bueno)” and “Con Alma,” John Coltrane’s “Blue Train” and “Moment’s Notice,” and Thelonious Monk’s “Epistrophy” and “Well, You Needn’t.” 

Tags

Recommended for you