MURRAY - The Murray State University Hutson School of Agriculture will host the 17th annual Soybean Promotion Day, sponsored by the Kentucky Soybean Promotion Board, on Tuesday, Jan. 18, at the CFSB Center. The event will begin with registration at 8 a.m. and the program will begin at 8:30 a.m. Entrance will be through Concourse B and the program will be held in the east bleacher end zone. Those interested in attending are asked to pre-register for the free event at soybeanpromotionday2022tickets.eventbrite.com.
The program for the 2022 event will be directed by Farm Journal media and will consist of three segments. The first session will be a taping of segments of the U.S. Farm Report weekly program.
On the air for more than four decades, U.S. Farm Report remains the longest-running syndicated television program focusing on agriculture, rural issues and the country lifestyle. Hosted by award-winning journalist Tyne Morgan, a new edition of the program airs each weekend on stations across the country. Along with perspective from Morgan, there will be a panel of experts on hand to address the latest in marketing information. The second segment will be a panel discussion related to sustainable fuels and renewable diesel and its impact on the soybean markets. Lastly, Agritalk co-host Davis Michaelson will join Morgan for an open discussion about the State of Agriculture in 2022 and a very relevant discussion of input costs and availability.
The program will conclude with a complimentary lunch from noon to 1 p.m., provided by the Kentucky Soybean Promotion Board, as well as drawings for many door prizes provided by area agriculture retailers for those in attendance.
As part of Farm Journal’s presentation, the program will also include originating the AgriTalk program, a live, two-hour syndicated talk radio program for rural America, providing information that connects producers with consumers. The first hour of AgriTalk was launched in 1994, and currently airs on more than 100 affiliate stations across the country. The program can be heard live from 10:06 -11 a.m. The second hour of AgriTalk launched in 2014 and focuses on the business of farming and helping producers make better marketing decisions. The program can be heard from 2:06 - 3 p.m. on more than 70 stations across the country. Guests on both these programs will include Soybean Board members, Kentucky Department of Agriculture guests and Murray State Agriculture faculty and students.
Finally, the program will serve as a kickoff of the Hutson School of Agriculture “Farmer-appreciation” events. The Hutson School of Agriculture was recently selected as one of 16 statewide applicants to receive funding from the Kentucky Department of Agriculture to conduct farmer appreciation projects. The awarded projects will support community-based farmer appreciation programs that will promote the many contributions of farmers and their families, and to appreciate the various challenges farmers face working in agriculture. As a special focus of the Murray State events, an announcement will be made on a funding campaign to assist with the recent tornado impacts on area farmers.
Murray State’s Hutson School of Agriculture Dean Dr. Tony Brannon said, “We are extremely excited about this event and very grateful to the Kentucky Soybean Board for re-investing funds into producer education programs in our region. The 17-year history of this event has seen great success and growth. This year will be no different, except that it will take the program to the national stage.”
