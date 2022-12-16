MSU nonprofit

MURRAY - The Murray State University Nonprofit Leadership Studies program has presented the 2022 Giving Back Endowment Grant Award to the Playhouse in the Park in recognition of its long-term success in youth development across the community. The funds will be utilized to support The Penguin Project.

Playhouse in the Park was organized in 1977 as a non-profit organization by a small group of interested individuals seeking an outlet for the dramatic arts. Since its inception, it has been a thriving community theater, providing a year-round production schedule. Each year, the theater produces six main stage productions, a dinner theater, Playhouse After Dark, a two-week summer camp and The Penguin Project. Various education opportunities are also available at the theater, ranging from preschool to senior citizens. Neither of the local school systems has a theater program. Playhouse in the Park fills this void. 