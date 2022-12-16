MURRAY - The Murray State University Nonprofit Leadership Studies program has presented the 2022 Giving Back Endowment Grant Award to the Playhouse in the Park in recognition of its long-term success in youth development across the community. The funds will be utilized to support The Penguin Project.
Playhouse in the Park was organized in 1977 as a non-profit organization by a small group of interested individuals seeking an outlet for the dramatic arts. Since its inception, it has been a thriving community theater, providing a year-round production schedule. Each year, the theater produces six main stage productions, a dinner theater, Playhouse After Dark, a two-week summer camp and The Penguin Project. Various education opportunities are also available at the theater, ranging from preschool to senior citizens. Neither of the local school systems has a theater program. Playhouse in the Park fills this void.
Playhouse in the Park was just the seventh theater in the country to join The Penguin Project and the first in Kentucky. The Penguin Project provides performance opportunities for young artists with developmental disabilities. Participation in the project has been shown to result in significant improvements in communication and social skills. Penguin mentors benefit from the project as well, becoming better friends, helpers, teammates, speakers and encouragers.
The grant is made possible by the Murray State University Giving Back Endowment, which is dedicated to advancing the understanding, appreciation and application of the principles of altruism, generosity, caring and service to others. The Student Engagement Initiative provides an opportunity to operate a comprehensive grant making process while studying “giving, philanthropy and grant making”. The students conducted a community needs assessment and identified youth development programs as required by the Giving Back Endowment.
Applications were reviewed with the following types of guiding criteria: the scope and scale of youth development programming, the qualifications and experience of the volunteers and staff and financial health and sustainability. After extensive deliberation and thorough review, Playhouse in the Park was selected in recognition of its commitment to youth development. Students praised the application and the critical youth development work being done by the organization.
Sophomore Ian Brockman of Breckinridge County said this of the experience: “In a way, I feel this class has given two grants: a monetary one for an organization and an educational and experiential one for me (and my classmates). I have come away with a heightened appreciation for giving, philanthropy and grant-making, and I hope to continue giving of my time, talent, and treasure.”
The award was presented on Nov. 30 to Playhouse in the Park Board President Holly Bloodworth. Bloodworth, who also serves as the coordinator and director of The Penguin Project for Playhouse said, “Playhouse in the Park’s Penguin Project is extremely honored to be the recipient of this Giving Back Endowment Grant. The Penguin Project is an important part of our community. The students involved learn valuable lessons about cooperation, inclusion and equity. These funds will help us continue to grow the program and provide valuable resources to make it even better.”
Dr. Elise Kieffer, program director and assistant professor of Nonprofit Leadership Studies said, “The Giving Back Endowment initiative, made possible by the generosity of Dr. Robert and Mrs. Patricia Long, provides uniquely impactful benefits. Not only are students able to learn about the grant process in a personal, hands-on experience, but they are empowered with the emotional goodwill of giving and serving others through philanthropy. Likewise, local organizations benefit from the opportunity to submit their programs for potential funding. The Giving Back Endowment is a beautiful manifestation of the relationship between Murray State University and the Murray/Calloway community. It was really my honor to facilitate this experience for students in the Nonprofit Leadership Studies program.”
The Nonprofit Leadership Studies Program is a part of the Department of Organizational Communication and Leadership which is dedicated to “develop student competence in the application and synthesis of those communication processes, theories and skills that enable individuals and groups to organize effectively in an increasingly complex and global society”. As part of the Arthur J. Bauernfeind College of Business, the department and program are committed to advancing careers in dynamic environments of leadership and management.
