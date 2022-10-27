MSU homecoming court

Murray State University’s 2022 Homecoming Court is pictured, back row, from left, Hayden Smee (Cape Girardeau, Missouri), Cole Wyatt (Benton), Jaylon Taggart (Hopkinsville), Gabe Maynard (Mendon, Illinois), Luke Wyatt (Benton); front row, Olivia Badalamenti (Edwardsville, Illinois), Jaclyn Paige Carter (Berea), Allye Culp (Benton), Ana Moyers (Radcliff) and Kaitlyn Sutton (Princeton).

 Digital Media Murray State

MURRAY — Murray State University is preparing to welcome alumni back to campus Oct. 27-30 for Homecoming 2022 as the university continues to celebrate its centennial year. 

A detailed schedule of events along with important information regarding Murray State’s Homecoming activities can be found at murraystate.edu/homecoming