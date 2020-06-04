MURRAY - Murray State University has announced modifications to its fall 2020 academic calendar for the health, safety and well-being of the campus and broader community.
The university’s fall 2020 academic calendar has been condensed to minimize student travel to and from campus during the holidays for the safety and well-being of students. Classes will begin Monday, Aug. 17 (instead of Tuesday, Aug. 18). The university will hold classes on the two days formerly scheduled for fall break, Thursday and Friday, Oct. 8-9. In-person instruction will be finalized on Friday, Nov. 20. Students with internships, clinicals, practicums and other experiential learning may proceed with completion of those through the end of the fall semester on Dec. 11. There will be a modified finals week of three days, Wednesday through Friday, Nov. 18–20, with an additional 3:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. examination slot on each day.
With the advice and consent of state health officials, Murray State’s commencement is planned for Saturday, Nov. 21, inclusive of May and August 2020 graduates in addition to those who are scheduled to graduate this fall.
Additionally, students will have the opportunity to advance their academic goals by taking a course remotely via the university’s new “Holiday Term”, which is online only beginning Monday, Nov. 23, and ending Friday, Dec. 11. Students may enroll in a maximum of one course for this term. The “Winter Term,” which is online only, will begin Monday, Dec. 14, and end Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, followed by the spring semester beginning Monday, Jan. 11, 2021.
“Many individuals, including deans, chair’s council leadership, faculty senate representatives, faculty, staff and a Student Government Association student representative have been involved in this decision through shared governance,” Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Dr. Tim Todd said. “In these discussions, a careful and thoughtful approach was a key focus, with the health, safety and well-being of students, faculty, staff and community members being at the forefront. We will do our very best to plan for and implement a successful fall 2020 semester.”
