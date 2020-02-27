MURRAY – Although the new marketing materials had been displayed throughout the Murray State University campus the last few months, Wednesday officially marked a new era for the campus.
It was the day for the unveiling of its new brand, a new identity to define how students, alumni, faculty, staff and others feel about their campus. After a lengthy quest to find that right fit, the Murray State Office of Branding and Marketing revealed this new philosophy with a formal celebration at the campus’s Curris Center.
It is … “We Are Racers.”
“It’s a big day for Murray State,” said Murray State President Bob Jackson, immediately seizing on the Racers identify that serves as the nickname of Murray State athletics teams, its mascot being a thoroughbred horse. “If you look at all universities in this country, there is only one Racer. There are lots of Tigers and Bears and Wildcats, those things. There’s only one Racer in the whole country. We’re proud of that and we’re proud of all that’s been done here. It’s a great way to promote Murray State University.”
That Racer name became quite familiar to sports fans about this time last year, thanks in large part to a Murray State basketball player named Ja Morant. Estimates are that he accounted for about $277 million in free advertising for the university. That meant that with every story on Morant that appeared on ESPN or Sports Illustrated, invariably images of the campus and its athletic logos – from the M with the horse running through it to the horseshoe – were being shown to a wide audience.
In taking the athletics director’s position a year ago, Kevin Saal said at the time that athletics plays a huge part in overall recruitment of students, regardless of whether or not they are athletes.
“Brands can be very subjective, and by brands, I’m talking about everything from a tagline to a logo to the storytelling component, and yes, this can be very compelling in the minds of prospective students, we think,” said Murray State Director of Communications Shawn Touney. “It can create a sense of excitement and a sense of curiosity. You have multiple areas, multiple components we can use, and we believe it will be really received well by multiple audiences.
“We always use the word ‘Racers’ in our marketing and our identity, but to use it in a more compelling way, really, that’s where we’re at. I think it conveys feelings of home and community support of students, faculty and staff, and I think we kind of worked from brand pillars and statements that have really pointed us in a way that really aligns with what makes Murray State University so special. I think, as we went through the last few months, we’ve been slowly dialing it up and using it in our advertising and communications. The feedback has so far been very positive and I think one point that would be very important to convey is that we tried for months to make it an inclusive process. We had a forum, we had a focus group, concept testing. Good brands take time and good brands are inclusive and shared. One of the biggest things we wanted though, was to make it inclusive.”
Fulton sophomore student Isabella Buckingham gave her thumbs-up to the new brand.
“I feel this is showing everyone we are Racers. We are family. You are included,” Buckingham said. “You want to be welcomed. It’s just an eye-opening experience.”
Amy Jones came to Murray State in 2014 from Henderson. She graduated in 2018 and has remained at the campus in the Office of Recruitment as she pursues a master’s degree. She said the selected brand perfectly fits the campus, in terms of what she experienced as a student.
“To me, being a Racer, and I wrote it up on (a message board that allowed visitors to write their thoughts on the subject), that it’s about knowing you can be who you want to be,” Jones said. “I came in, of course, after seeing all of the (social) stereotypes from high school, but as I came in here, I had the feeling that wherever I wanted to fit in, I could. They welcomed me with open arms here.
“I think there were about 10 of us that came with me (from Henderson as freshmen in the fall of ‘14), but I didn’t really hang out with my Henderson people too much because I got to know so many new people.”
