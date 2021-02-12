MURRAY — The Calloway County Health Department said Thursday that, after talking with state and local health and safety officials, the Regional Vaccination Site at Murray State University that was to have been offered Wednesday is being moved to Sunday.
This comes after the first session that was to have been put into use this week was postponed because of wintry weather predictions. That is the basis for this decision as well, as potentially hazardous weather is forecast for early next week and could possibly force another postponement.
“The forecast for early next week includes several inches of snow for our area. Consequently, the decision to reschedule again was made in the interest of getting the vaccine distributed to our over-70 community members in a safe and timely manner,” the health department said in a release Thursday afternoon.
“All patients that had a confirmed appointment for the (Wednesday) Feb. 17 clinic at the CFSB Center will be contacted via phone and their appointment will be rescheduled to Sunday at the CFSB Center. The appointment times will change and you will receive the new appointment time via a phone call or a text message.
“Please monitor the weather and use caution when traveling to the CFSB Center on (Sunday) as Calloway County will still be experiencing extremely cold temperatures that day, as well.”
High temperatures Sunday are expected to not reach the 25-degree mark, with northerly winds sending wind chill readings to near zero.
There will be future Regional Vaccination Site dates and appointments scheduled soon, the health department said. Therefore, it is advised that patients continue to sign up for the vaccine via the health department’s website: www.callowayhealth.org.
Case update
As of Thursday, the health department had received notification of three new confirmed cases of COVID-19. That is the lowest number since the summer.
The total number of confirmed cases is now at 3,286 with 3170 recovered, 64 isolated at home, five hospitalized, and 47 deaths. The patients are residents of Calloway County. Additional details will not be provided to respect their privacy, the health department said.
Since Murray-Calloway County Hospital performs the majority of COVID testing in the community, the health department said that it will periodically report MCCH’s latest calculated positivity rate. MCCH’s latest calculated positivity rate reported is 8.96% as of Feb. 4.
To be placed on the list to be called for COVID vaccinations, please go to www.callowayhealth.org and click on the COVID Vaccine Sign-Up. If you have already called the health department or gone on-line to add your name, then you are on the vaccine list and will be contacted when we have an available slot. This same process will be used to fill the available appointments for the CFSB Center clinic dates.
