MURRAY – A Murray teen had to be life-flighted to an out-of-state hospital after he fell asleep while driving and collided with a guard rail.

According to a Facebook post by the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a single-vehicle collision near the 21-mile marker of KY 80 East at approximately 6:50 a.m. Saturday. Seldon Herndon, 17, of Murray, advised at the scene he was on his way to work, traveling west on KY 80 when he fell asleep.  