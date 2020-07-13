MURRAY — A year ago, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6291/Herman Eddie Roberts Jr. Post of Murray learned how a seemingly minor technicality had cost them status as an All-State post in Kentucky.
Bitterly disappointed, the members vowed to not let something like that happen again, and a year later, their efforts were rewarded. They earned that All-State status. However, that was not all that resulted.
By Thursday’s regular meeting, they had learned what else that entailed. Post 6291 was an All-American post as well. That means the Murray post, in a first for any VFW outfit from Kentucky 1st District, was being recognized as among the top 4% in the world.
“I was doing a check of last-minute statistics, so there are 6,126 posts throughout the world and 469 of those qualified for this honor with 251 selected,” said Post 6291 Commander David Wilson. “So that’s 4% of the world. That’s big-time.
Wilson said he knew the time for determining the All-American honor was coming and he was making periodic checks on a website the past few weeks. And he said he was relatively sure Post 6291 had satisfied the criteria required for that award. Still, it was one thing to know everything was in place, he said. It was another to know others were confirming it.
“Our incoming state commander (Garry Smethers) is from up the road in Benton and he posted something on our Facebook page (Wednesday night) and I ran across it. I had been wondering, with COVID-19 going on, how they were going to let us know. Well, that was how,” Wilson said. “So, after I saw that, and it was kind of late that night, I just tried to reach out to as many of our people as I could. Still, when we had our meeting Thursday night (at the National Guard Armory in Murray), that was the first time many of them really knew.”
To be in position for this honor, posts have to satisfy a stringent list of requirements. These include fundraising, civic development, recruiting and veterans support efforts, as well as developing citizenship and patriotism in schools, particularly at the high school and middle school levels. Wilson said the deadline for submissions was June 30, but he added that it was a long and difficult waiting period.
“First of all, there’s always the fact that somebody can submit something (submitted on time, but that is not recorded until after the deadline) that could knock you out of the top however-many places and knock you out of contention. So we’re just waiting on pins and needles because we don’t know for sure,” he said. “So, in that respect, it was really a relief and it’s exacerbated because, normally, we’d be notified about this because we’d all be going to our national convention. There, they’d be having a big award presentation, but that was canceled for this year.
“That normally would be (this week).”
Smethers, who is in the process of getting comfortable with his new position as state commander, said he attended four meetings last week, the Murray gathering being the last of that stretch. However, with Post 6291 having achieved such a noteworthy accomplishment in VFW circles, he said that was a meeting he could not afford to miss.
“That’s awesome for them,” Smethers said Friday. “The folks down at Murray, I’ve known most of them for years and that is one post that’s done it the hard way. They don’t have their own home, they don’t have a bar or do any of the stuff that a lot of other posts do to raise money. They just take care of veterans and they do more for veterans than most VFW posts that I’m aware of.
“The Murray post is in my district anyway. They belong to District 1, which is comprised of Benton and Bardwell, Calvert City, Graves County, Paducah and Murray. To see one of those posts that I’ve been closely associated with the last 20 years, that do the things they do, get the recognition that they are receiving with this? It’s a really good feeling.”
Wilson joined Post 6291 last year, becoming the second-youngest member of a group mainly comprised of older member, most of whom served in the Vietnam War. In the past year, though, a youth movement seems to be underway, with 11 new members, most of whom are in their 30s.
“You know, when younger guys kind of take over, the older ones tend not to participate anymore. That’s not the case in Murray,” Smethers said. “David Wilson has joined the younger guys with the older guys and they’re all working together as one team and they’re really doing a bang-up job.
“To make All-State and All-American in the same year is quite an accomplishment, and the Murray community should be very proud of this group of guys.”
One of the longtime members of Post 6291, former Commander Flenoy Barrow, said he could not agree more with Smethers.
“This is something where you’ve got to go above and beyond to receive it and everybody got behind it,” he said. “David had the foresight on this, but here’s the great thing about it. He hasn’t asked for any recognition on it. We just do it.
“It is a big honor, but a lot of the stuff that it’s about? Those are things we’ve done over the years. It’s just what we do.”
