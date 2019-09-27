MURRAY — For the past few years, City of Murray Public Works Director Tom Kutcher’s periodic updates on capital projects, namely having to do with water matters, have been mainly positive in their tone.
For the most part, his report during Thursday’s meeting of the Murray City Council was the same. However, at the end of his presentation, he mentioned some terms that had not arisen previously, one of which was “liquidated damages,” which is used for when a project is missing a contracted deadline.
That is what could become part of both the Bee Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant project, as well as the East Fork Clarks River Pump Station No. 1 project.
“We’ll have to see if they can make it,” Kutcher said Thursday of how the contractors on both projects have a substantial completion deadline of Oct. 1 to meet. As he explained to the council members, that date is Tuesday.
“And we did get approval from both the (federal Environmental Protection Agency) and the (Kentucky) Division of Water to expand that substantial completion date. These projects are close, very close to completion, but my guess is they probably won’t make the date. So, if that happens, it becomes a matter of how much they miss it by. It could be a day or two, maybe a week, but according to our contracts, we have to do this.”
Kutcher said his office has informed the contractors that if the substantial completion deadline is missed, liquidated damages will be assessed. For the Bee Creek project, one of the largest single projects the city has ever undertaken at a price tag of about $60 million, the assessment will be $1,000 a day, per calendar day, along with paying for an inspector’s time, which is $75 per hour.
Kutcher said the inspector’s assessment is already being paid because both of those projects missed an earlier substantial completion deadline of June 30.
“But we didn’t assess liquidated damages at that point because we were moving the substantial completion date to October,” he said, adding that the East Fork Clarks River project assessment will be $500 a day, plus engineering costs.
“Those numbers are basically subtracted from their invoices. They submit the invoices, we then subtract the liquidated damages and pay the difference. It’s defined in the documents what has to be done. Between us and the engineer, the contractor already has a checklist of what he has to have done.”
Kutcher said the Bee Creek project is about 97 percent complete, with mostly cosmetic work remaining. Most of this involves placing concrete on driveways and paving roads are on the property of the station. He also said one tank needs rehabilitating, while a generator needs to be moved. He also said some water piping work remains.
Kutcher said the East Fork Clarks River project is about 75 percent complete, but he said tasks that workers are handling now, when completed, will send that percentage up considerably.
“We’re starting to see that station almost coming alive. We’re 85 percent complete with the electrical wiring, but we still have some large pieces of equipment that need to be connected to the electrical system and need testing. That testing will start next week or the week after,” he said.
The other major form of business for the council Thursday was approving the ad valorem tax rates for the upcoming year, which the council did by a unanimous 12-0 vote.
The rate of 31 cents is expected to produce $3,152,046 in revenues, which is an increase of $37,277 over last year. City of Murray Finance Director Wyatt said the increase was due to a slight increase in assessments by the Calloway County Property Valuation Administrator’s Office.
Council members have cited the recent news that the Briggs & Stratton plant on the east side of the city’s downtown area will close in fall 2020 as being a motivating factor to opt for not changing the tax rate.
