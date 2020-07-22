MURRAY — During the last meeting of the Murray City Council on July 9, the council members heard from someone they had not seen in a while.
It was City of Murray Public Works Director Tom Kutcher, who had not appeared in front of the council in several months because, until that night, the council had been meeting via video conference, mainly from the comfort of their homes. So it was probably easy to guess that Kutcher’s appearance on the agenda would bring with it some positive news about the three main capital projects the city has undertaken the past few years.
And it did, as he told the council that the three projects — the Bee Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant, the city’s Water Treatment Plant and the East Clarks River No. 2 Pumping Station — are all at the edge of completion.
As always, he started with the most noteworthy, as well as expensive of the three projects, the $60 million Bee Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant.
“We’re now approaching the fifth year of being under construction out there, but it’s also coming to an end,” Kutcher said. “It’s been a long time, with lots of headaches but we’re getting through it.”
Kutcher said Bee Creek is two months from reaching the end of its completion and only has work on an interchange tank remaining. However, all other tanks are in service or available for service, he said. He said the remaining work on the interchange tank, measuring 122 square feet, will probably be done by the middle of August and involves dividing it into four quadrants.
The water treatment plant, he said, has been operational for a while now, but, like Bee Creek, still has a small task to complete. He said the arrival of a sensor that goes with one of the wells at the plant and measures water depth is all that separates the city from being 100% complete.
However, there was a nervous moment a few months ago, he said. It involved a missing valve to a structure that was installed and was not discovered missing until the area was being reseeded with grass to cover the area.
“Well, it had showed up in the contractor’s yard,” Kutcher said. “So the president of the company said, ‘What is this valve and where did it come from? And he checked all (of the records) and found that it came from Murray, Kentucky. This was supposed to be about 20 feet below, so we had to put in a 10-foot x 10-foot shoring around this area and very carefully excavate (all of equipment that had been installed) out of this 10 x 10 area to expose all of the piping.
“Then, we had to take it apart, insert the valve and then put the piping back together.”
The good news, Kutcher said, is this work did not “cost the city a dime.”
“Everything was on the contractor, so everything was on his nickel and they did a great job,” Kutcher added.
As for the third project, the at-times quite frustrating East Clark’s River No. 2 Pump Station, things appear on target for the end of this journey to come at the end of August, he said. He said bypass pumping was scheduled for last week.
He also reported that the city should save about $100,000 on a project that has included a lawsuit over breach of contract because of what Kutcher called incorrect work by the original contractor of the project. The city received a favorable ruling in that suit in 2018.
